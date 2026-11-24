PALM DESERT, California – LSU plays the first of back-to-back games here Wednesday when it faces another undefeated team, Arizona State, in the opening game of the fifth day of the 2026 Acrisure Series at the Acrisure Arena.

There will have been some 19 games played since Saturday by the time LSU and Arizona open Wednesday play at 11 a.m. PT (1 p.m. CT). The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with Isaac Lowenkron (sitting in for Chris Blair) joining Jordy Hultberg for the call. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network with Jason Knapp and Noah Buono the broadcasters.

LSU is 6-0 and now No. 20 in the AP media poll (22 in the USA Today Coaches poll) coming in after the 106-75 win over Queens University on Saturday and Arizona State is 5-0 after a 68-65 win this past Saturday against Oakland.

This will be the third time these two teams have played each other and all three have been on a neutral court with ASU winning in the 2007 Maui Invitational in overtime and then in the third-place game of the 2009 Preseason NIT at Madison Square Garden.

ASU’s other wins have come over East Tennessee State, Northern Colorado, Hofstra and ULM. LSU has already played ULM and will meet Hofstra on Dec. 5.

Paulius Murauskas leads the Sun Devils with impressive numbers, averaging 26.0 points and 9.2 rebounds. Joel Foxwell is at 11.0 points and 6.8 assists. The third double figure scorer on the team is Dillan Shaw at 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Randy Bennett is in his first year at ASU after a very successful 25-year run at Saint Mary’s.

The Tigers against the Royals on Saturday had a well-balanced game as six of the eight players in the LSU rotation posted double figures. Donovan Dent had another double double as he posted 20 points with his fifth 10 assist game. Dent in second in the nation in total assists and assists average entering the week.

Also in double figures for LSU were Brice Dessert with 19 points, Michael Ruzic 15, Skyy Clark 14, Abdi Bashir (who has been in double figures every game) 12 and Mo Dioubate 11.

LSU shot over 60 percent for the game (and in both halves) and has 25 assists on 37 baskets.

The Tigers won their Multi-Team Event (MTE) last year in a tournament format in the Emerald Coast Classic, a tournament a Will Wade coached team also win in 2021. In five MTEs in his first stint at LSU, Will Wade was 6-6 in these events.

The Tigers all-time in neutral court games are 173-188 (47.9 percent). Coach Wade in his five previous seasons at LSU was 15-13 in neutral court games.

The Tigers arrived in the Palm Springs/Palm Desert area on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers practiced early Thursday afternoon local time at Xavier College Prep High School and will have an early pregame meal with tip just after 11 a.m. here on Wednesday.

LSU will face SMU on Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. CT in their final game of the trip. SMU, which will play Utah State on Wednesday, is 6-0 entering the week. That game will also be televised on CBS SN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers next home game is next Tuesday night, Dec. 1, as LSU hosts Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Challenge at the Maravich Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.