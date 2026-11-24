Rivera honored for her commitment to youth empowerment, community service, and creating opportunities for underserved children in Baton Rouge and Guatemala.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — November 17, 2026 — Athletes for Hope (AFH) proudly recognized former Louisiana State University (LSU) Women's Tennis standout Gaby Rivera as its Student-Athlete of the Year during the organization's Play for Good Gala, held Saturday, November 14, 2026, at American University's Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.

Rivera was honored alongside Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky, former NFL wide receiver Santana Moss, philanthropist Alan Meltzer, and Quade Kelley, founder of Reading Athlete. The gala brought together athletes, philanthropists, and community leaders to celebrate the transformative power of sports and commemorate Athletes for Hope's 20th anniversary.

“Receiving the Athletes for Hope Student-Athlete of the Year Award was more than an honor. It was a reflection of everything LSU taught me: that being a student-athlete is about more than competing. It’s about using the platform we’ve been given to serve others and create lasting impact. LSU helped shape not only the athlete I became, but the leader and person I aspire to be,” said Rivera.

A native of Guatemala City, Guatemala, Rivera has demonstrated that her greatest victories extend far beyond the tennis court. A two-time SEC Women's Tennis Community Service Team honoree in 2024 and 2025, Rivera used her platform as a Division I student-athlete to uplift children, support underserved communities, and inspire fellow student-athletes to serve.

Through Athletes for Hope's Baton Rouge programming, Rivera became a dedicated leader in community engagement. She volunteered regularly at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, supported youth with disabilities through Miracle League at Cypress Mounds, and participated in Girls on the Run and Building Brilliant Futures. She also played an instrumental role in coordinating the 2025 VIPS First Day Helpers initiative, mobilizing LSU student-athletes to welcome local students back to school, and facilitated Athletes for Hope's Summer CHAMPS program at Highland Elementary in partnership with Big Buddy.

One of Rivera's most meaningful contributions was her lasting relationship with Wildwood Elementary, where she introduced students to tennis and connected with Spanish-speaking youth in their native language. Through these interactions, she fostered a sense of belonging, representation, and possibility for students who may not otherwise have opportunities to connect with collegiate athletes.

Rivera's commitment to service extends internationally. Through an internship with Global Impact, she visited underserved communities in Guatemala, introducing children to sports and physical activity. She also regularly brings tennis equipment and shoes to children in her hometown and financially supports a young tennis player's education in hopes of helping him earn a collegiate scholarship. Since graduating, Rivera has continued pursuing her ultimate dream of establishing an orphanage in Guatemala.

"Gaby embodies everything Athletes for Hope strives to inspire in student-athletes. She doesn't simply participate in service opportunities; she builds meaningful relationships, takes initiative, and creates lasting impact. Whether connecting with Spanish-speaking students in Baton Rouge or providing opportunities for children in Guatemala, Gaby leads with compassion and purpose. Her legacy at LSU is measured not only by her accomplishments on the tennis court but by the countless lives she has touched."

— Kenya Warren-Hollins, Program Manager, Athletes for Hope Baton Rouge (Proposed quote, pending approval)

“Twenty years ago, our founders set out to help athletes find meaningful, sustained ways to serve their communities,” said Jason Belinkie, CEO of Athletes for Hope. “Seeing past legends, current stars and philanthropic leaders together in one room shows how far athlete philanthropy has come and sets the stage as we work towards creating an even bigger impact in the years to come.”

Rivera's recognition exemplifies the power of athletes to drive meaningful change. Her dedication to service continues beyond her collegiate career, demonstrating that an athlete's greatest legacy is not measured solely by victories, but by the lives they impact and the opportunities they create for others.

The LSU Women's Tennis program and the broader LSU community are honored to celebrate Rivera's achievement. Throughout her time in Baton Rouge, she represented the university with humility and heart, and her work in local schools, hospitals, and her home country of Guatemala reflects the values LSU strives to instill in its student-athletes. Her recognition as Athletes for Hope Student-Athlete of the Year is a source of pride for the program, the athletics department, and the entire Tiger family.

About Athletes for Hope

Founded in 2006 by sports legends including Muhammad Ali, Mia Hamm, Andre Agassi, and Warrick Dunn, Athletes for Hope (AFH) empowers athletes to use their platforms for positive social change. Over the past 20 years, AFH has trained more than 13,000 athletes, partnered with over 3,000 nonprofits and schools, and built a nationwide network reaching more than 400,000 underserved children monthly. Its Athlete Leadership Council includes Stephen Curry, Jalen Hurts, Katie Ledecky, Gabby Thomas, Ezra Frech, Max Holloway, Elena Delle Donne, and Nathan Chen.

To learn more, visit www.athletesforhope.org.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.