BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed jumper Charve’ Gibson, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Gibson has proven her abilities at every level of high school track and field as a 54-time All-American, 19-time national champion and 14-time state champion. She was also named the 2025-26 Gatorade Mississippi Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

The past two seasons she has claimed six junior Olympics titles, eight state titles and a Nike nationals title.

Gibson is one of the top jumpers in the USA, holding astounding personal-best marks of 6.19 meters (20-3.75) in long jump and 12.83 meters (42-1.25) in triple jumper.

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