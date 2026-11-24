BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team, led by senior Mikaylah Williams’ double-double performance, closed out its seven-game home stand to begin the season with a 103-45 victory Monday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the win, LSU extended its win streak to seven and now look forward to the Tigers’ multi-team event this week at 7-0. With the loss, Belmont dropped to 1-6 on the season.

LSU will return to action on Friday, Nov. 27, when it plays Villanova in the first of two games at the 2026 Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. The Tigers and Wildcats are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. CT on the ION Network. Fans can also tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU will play its second game against NC State the following day, which will also be televised on the ION Network. Saturday’s contest is also scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. CT tip and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU eclipsed the 100-point mark for the sixth time this season after beginning the schedule with five-straight games beyond 100 points. LSU shot 42-of-77 (54.5%) from the field, 9-of-16 (56.3%) from beyond the three-point arc and 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the charity stripe. The Tigers collected 50 rebounds, 27 assists, 16 steals and five blocks. LSU’s defense also forced 26 Belmont turnovers.

The Tiger defense held the Bruins to single-digit quarters twice. LSU’s offensive counterpart put up 30 points in both the second and fourth quarters.

Williams, who finished with sixth career double-double, had 20 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Her double-double came in the point and assist column, marking the second such double-double in Williams’ career. With 10 assists, her career assist total improved to 390, moving her into LSU’s top-10 surpassing Latasha Dorsey (384) and Marie Ferdinand-Harris (384).

In 113 games played, Williams has accounted for 1,773 points (No. 10 at LSU) and 390 assists (No. 10 at LSU). She became the fourth LSU player to appear in the Tigers’ top-10 for both stat categories, joining Joyce Walker, Khayla Pointer and Pokey Chatman.

Williams also extended her 20-point game streak to four, marking the first time an LSU player has had four-straight 20-point games since Aneesah Morrow. Morrow had four straight from Jan. 5, 2025 to Jan. 19, 2025.

Senior MiLaysia Fulwiley, who returned after missing two games, tallied 14 points, one rebound, three assists, five steals and three blocked shots. Fulwiley finished the game earning her 1,500th career point.

Five Tigers scored in double figures against Belmont. Joining Williams and Fulwiley was sophomore Grace Knox (14), sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (14) and freshman Lola Lampley (13).

Five minutes into the ballgame, LSU jumped out to a 13-0 advantage by getting scoring from four of its five starters. The Tigers added to its scoring run finishing the quarter with 22 points. Belmont closed the quarter with its first points of the evening at the 17 second mark. LSU’s lead was 22-2 after the first 10 minutes.

Early in the second quarter, LSU continued scoring the ball at will, putting up the first 12 points of the quarter. By the 7:47 mark of the period, the Tigers were ahead of the Bruins, 34-2. Belmont started to make baskets after the media timeout, adding 15 points to its total in the last seven minutes. Heading into the locker room, LSU led the Bruins, 52-17.

Williams was LSU’s leading scorer at halftime with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists. She also added three steals to her stat line. Fulwiley returned and scored nine points in the first 20 minutes.

Coming out of the locker room, LSU and Belmont began to trade buckets by the quarter’s media timeout. At the 4:57 mark, LSU led the quarter scoring, 12-8. By the close of the third quarter, the Bruins outscored the Tigers, 22-21. LSU still held the advantage through 30 minutes, 73-39.

In the fourth quarter, LSU came out with a defensive tenacity that yielded more scoreless basketball for the Bruins until the 3:29 mark. The Tigers finished the job and came away with the 103-45 win.

LSU vs. Belmont Post Game Quotes

Head Coach Kim Mulkey

Nov. 23, 2026

On running a non-double big lineup and adapting with it…

“I don't know if you would say not used to it. I always believe you have to have some bigs to win it all, and you have to have a good point guard play and a good shooter. Our most experienced lineup is very athletic, and so you have to adapt and adjust to what they do well. And if that's playing small to win a ball game because it makes us really good defensively, then we'll do it. Figure out ways when they have to go against bigs on the opposing team, how we can score the ball against bigs. They all want to come out there, and they all want to do guard stuff, even Anna [Minaeva] wants to get her threes up. So, you just watch things unfold. But talking specifically about the defensive end of the floor, we can be really good defensively, and we're going to need to be against teams that are more talented and have more depth than we do.”

On if she had a planned for targeting players with position versatility …

“Not necessarily, it's what we've been given with the transfer portal. Sometimes, like in Z's [ZaKiyah Johnson] situation and Lola Lampley's situation, those kids are perimeter players. But you ask them how soon do you want to get on the floor because we have inexperience at the post. Your chances of getting minutes at the post are going to be greater as a freshman, and they just want to play. And so, that's how it happened for Z and for Lola, and they just want to get on the floor and get some experience and get some minutes. But those kids are athletes.”