SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU volleyball’s run in the 2026 Allstate SEC Tournament came to an end Sunday night, as the Tigers fell to No. 6 Kentucky, 3-0 (23-25, 17-25, 19-25), in the quarterfinals at Enmarket Arena.

LSU (13-14) hit .314 with 40 kills on 38 assists while totaling 30 digs and 3.0 blocks. The Tigers hit above .300 for the second time in the tournament and the fourth time this season. Kentucky (21-5) recorded a .414 hitting percentage with 57 kills, led by Morgan Gaerte’s 19 kills.

Jurnee Robinson paced the Tigers with 13 kills and two blocks, while right side Tireh Smith added 11 kills on a .556 hitting percentage. Samara Coleman contributed seven kills on 18 attempts without an error for a .389 hitting percentage and added an ace.

Setter Martina Villani finished with 29 assists, eight digs and a kill. Libero Kiley Brooks led LSU with 12 digs, while Jesica Jones added two blocks, including a solo stop.

SET 1

LSU set the tone early, scoring the first three points of the match and carrying a 15-14 advantage into the first technical timeout. The Tigers extended their lead to 19-15 with four consecutive points, but Kentucky responded with a 6-0 run to take a 21-19 advantage. LSU battled back to tie the set at 21, and the teams traded points to 23-23 before the Wildcats closed the frame with back-to-back kills to claim a 25-23 victory. The opening set featured 12 ties and five lead changes.

SET 2

The teams traded points early, recording seven ties and three lead changes before a 3-0 Kentucky run gave the Wildcats a 10-7 advantage. Kentucky carried a 15-10 lead into the media timeout and eventually extended its advantage to 17-10. LSU responded with a 5-1 run to pull within three at 18-15, but the Wildcats maintained control to take the set, 25-17, and a 2-0 match lead.

SET 3

LSU used an early timeout while trailing 11-8 and entered the media timeout down 15-13. The Tigers made multiple attempts to close the gap, but Kentucky maintained its advantage throughout the remainder of the set to secure a 25-19 victory and complete the sweep.

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