BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will begin Week Four of the college basketball season Monday night as it will welcome the Belmont Bruins for a 7 p.m. CT tip inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is looking to extend its winning streak to seven and close the Tigers’ seven game home stand to begin the season with a victory in each contest. The matchup will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) calling the action. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network to listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams’ call of the game.

LSU is coming off a 91-33 victory over FDU last Thursday, while Belmont enters the game off a second-straight loss last Friday against Dayton. The Bruins dropped a 61-57 decision to the Flyers. Monday’s game will mark the first meeting all-time between LSU and Belmont.

Since arriving at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has led her teams to a 75-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

After setting an SEC record a season ago in scoring average (95 ppg), LSU has picked up right where they left off with another offensive attack that can score the ball. Through six games, LSU ranks top 5 in the country in seven offensive categories including assists per game (24.8 - 2nd), scoring margin (71.3 - 1st), scoring offense (111.3 - 1st), assist/turnover margin (149:72), field goal percentage (54.8 - 2nd), three-point percentage (41.2 - 5th) and free throws made per game (22.0 - 2nd).

Last season's LSU squad finished with the third best scoring offense in NCAA Division I history behind Providence (96.7 in 1991) and Long Beach State (95.8 in 1987).

While LSU's offense has picked up where it left off from the 2025-26 season, the LSU defense has matched the intensity by leading the country in field goal defense (23.3), rebound margin (27.7) and scoring defense (40.0).

Senior Mikaylah Williams has quickly jumped into the LSU Top 10 for scoring, she is drawing near the LSU top-10 for assists. Currently with 380 assists in 112 games played, she ranks 12th among LSU players. Needing only five assists to leapfrog Latasha Dorsey (384) and Marie Ferdinand-Harris (384), Williams would become the fourth Tiger to be in LSU's top-10 for scoring and assists. She would join the likes of Joyce Walker (LSU's all-time leading scorer), Khayla Pointer and Pokey Chatman.

Last time out against the FDU Knights, LSU was unable to surpass the century mark on the scoreboard after doing so in its first five contests. LSU went 31-of-63 (49.2%) from the field, 4-of-13 (30.8%) from beyond the three-point arc, and 25-of-28 (89.3%) at the free throw line. LSU collected 54 rebounds, assisted on 17 made buckets and tallied 11 steals on the evening. The Tiger defense turned the Knights over 20 times.

Five LSU players scored in double digits including Williams who had 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Williams has accounted for 20 points in three straight contests, marking a first for LSU since Williams had three straight 20-point games during her sophomore season in 2024-25 (Feb. 23 - March 2, 2025). She extended her double-digit point streak to 14.

Williams’ 26 points and nine rebounds were a season high.

Joining Williams in double figures was freshman Anna Minaeva (15), sophomore Grace Knox (12), senior Laila Reynolds (11) and sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (10).

Knox, in addition to her 12 points, had 11 rebounds to account for her third career double-double and first of the season.

Belmont is going on the road for the second time this season when it plays LSU at the PMAC Monday. The Bruins are seeking their second victory of the season after earning a 26-point, 72-46 win over Troy on Nov. 13 in Nashville. Belmont wrapped up a five-game homestand Friday night with a narrow, 61-57 loss to Dayton.

LSU is the Bruins’ second Southeastern Conference opponent in three games. Belmont is led by 10th-year head coach Bart Brooks.