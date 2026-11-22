SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU turned the tables on No. 19 Texas A&M, avenging its regular-season sweep with a 3-2 (25-19, 20-25, 12-25, 25-15, 16-14) come-from-behind victory over the Aggies in the second round of the 2026 Allstate SEC Tournament on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.

LSU (13-13) earned its first win over a nationally ranked opponent this season and its first Top 25 victory since defeating No. 23 Florida in five sets on Oct. 5, 2025.

The Fighting Tigers will play on, advancing to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 6 and second-seeded Kentucky at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 22.

LSU controlled the opening set with a 25-19 victory, but Texas A&M (16-12) claimed the next two frames to take a 2-1 match lead. With its season on the line, the Tigers responded with a dominant fourth-set performance before outlasting the Aggies in a thrilling fifth set to complete the upset. LSU hit .419 and .500 in the final two sets, respectively.

Despite being outscored 83.0-74.0 and trailing in kills (61-57) and blocks (15-8), LSU made its presence felt from the service line and on defense. The Tigers recorded a season-high nine aces and collected 76 digs, marking the fifth time this season they have reached the 70-dig mark.

Jurnee Robinson put on another show, finishing with a match-high 33.0 points behind 26 kills on a .317 hitting percentage. She also recorded a career-high five aces and added four blocks and nine digs.

Angelina Lee contributed 10 kills on a .353 hitting percentage and led the team with five blocks. Lainee Pyles provided a spark off the bench, entering in the third set and recording seven kills on 13 attempts without an error for a .538 hitting percentage.

Martina Villani directed the offense with 45 assists and recorded her second consecutive double-double with 11 digs. She also added a block.

Defensively, Kiley Brooks led the Tigers with 21 digs for her sixth 20-dig performance of the season while adding five assists. Katie Raymer recorded a season-high 18 digs and contributed two service aces. Emilee Prochaska also had two aces.

SET 1

Texas A&M opened the match with three consecutive points, but LSU responded with a 4-0 run to take its first lead at 7-6. After several lead changes, the Aggies held a 15-13 advantage at the media timeout. The Tigers responded with three unanswered points out of the break to reclaim the lead at 16-15 and eventually forced an Aggie timeout with a 19-17 advantage.

Back-to-back service aces by Robinson sparked a 5-0 run that pushed LSU's lead to 22-17. The Tigers maintained control down the stretch to claim the opening set, 25-19. LSU held Texas A&M to a .152 hitting percentage, collecting 24 digs and four team blocks. Raymer led the Tigers with six digs, while Robinson contributed six kills, two aces and two blocks.

SET 2

LSU used its first timeout of the set while trailing 13-8. Texas A&M extended its advantage to 16-9, but the Tigers mounted a comeback with a 10-3 run to even the score at 19-19. The Aggies responded with three consecutive points to regain control at 22-19 and held on to take the set, 25-20, tying the match at one set apiece.

SET 3

Texas A&M carried its momentum into the third set, jumping out to a 15-6 lead behind a 6-0 run. The Aggies continued to build their advantage as LSU struggled to find an offensive rhythm, eventually taking the set, 25-12, to move within one set of advancing.

SET 4

With its season on the line, LSU responded with a 5-0 run to take a 10-6 lead, forcing a Texas A&M timeout. The Tigers maintained their momentum and carried a 15-9 advantage into the media timeout. LSU continued to pull away, extending its lead to double digits before closing out a dominant 25-15 victory to force a deciding fifth set.

SET 5

LSU called a timeout while trailing 8-5, but the Tigers quickly responded. Two kills from Pyles helped LSU erase the deficit and even the score at 8-8, prompting a Texas A&M timeout.

The teams traded points down the stretch, eventually reaching a 14-14 deadlock. Robinson delivered her 26th kill of the night to give LSU match point before an Aggie attack error sealed the Tigers' 16-14 victory and punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

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