Knoxville, TN – Even with a valient defensive effort, LSU's offense struggled to score points, falling to No. 9 Tennessee, 27-13, on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Next, the Tigers will travel to Fayetteville next Saturday for the regular season finale vs. Arkansas. Kickoff will be either 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2 or 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network.

Game Recap

LSU won the coin toss and deferred. Tigers kicked off and defended the north end zone in the first quarter.

The Tiger defense opened the game with a quick three-and-out, however, center Braelin Moore and quarterback Sam Leavitt gave the ball back after a miscommunication on the snap caused a fumble, recovered by UT’s Xavier Gilliam at their own 41.

On 1st-and-10 from the Tennessee 37, LSU safety Ty Benefield stripped QB Faizon Brandon and recovered the ball and returned it 10 yards to the UT 18. Offensive communications issues, though, once again caused false start penalties, moving the Tigers back and ultimately forcing a field goal from Scott Starzyk.

Starzyk’s 44-yard field goal was GOOD, giving LSU an early 3-0 lead with 7:36 to play in the first quarter.

The LSU defense continued to get takeaways and turnovers. On 3rd-and-5 from the Vols’ 46, Brandon’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Davhon Keys and returned four yards. On 3rd-and-10 for the Tiger offense, Leavitt scrambled almost the length of the field and found an open Tre Brown for a 30-yard completion. But that would be all as LSU would be stalled in the red zone again, forcing another Starzyk field goal, this time from 26 yards.

LSU led Tenneesse, 6-0, with 3:15 to play in the first quarter.

With 8:15 to play in the first half, Vol placekicker Cooper Ranvier booted a 52-yard field goal to cut the LSU lead to 6-3. It capped off

LSU’s offensive struggles continued with 3:52 to play in the first half as running back Dilin Jones fumbled, recovered by Arion Carter at the Tiger 7, giving the Vols prime position to score late in the half.

The Tiger defense would come through again, forcing a turnover on downs at the 2-yard line as MacIntyre’s pass intended for DaSaahn Brame fell incomplete, giving the ball back to LSU deep in their own territory.

The Vols took their first lead of the game with 13 seconds to play in the first half as MacIntyre found DaSaahn Brame for a 2-yard touchdown, making it 10-6 Tennessee at halftime.

Tennessee extended its lead with 5:09 to play in the third quarter after placekicker Cooper Ranvier kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 13-6. The capped off an eight play drive spanning 34 yards. It marked 13 unanswered points for the Vols.

With 1:40 to play in the third quarter, backup punter Hayden Craig replacing Grant Chadwick punted the ball to Qua Moss, which was muffed and recovered by PJ Woodland at the Vols’ 9-yard line. On the next play, Leavitt found Trey’Dez Green for a 7-yard touchdown reception, tying the game at 13-13 with 1:38 to play in the third quarter.

Tennessee would find the end zone after a methodical and time-consuming drive late in the fourth quarter. With 8:22 to play in the contest, Faizon rushed 18 yards for a touchdown, giving the Vols a 20-13 lead, capping off an 11-play drive that went 63 yards. It was the first scoring drive for either team that started on their own side of the field.

While driving into Tennessee territory, Leavitt was stripped and fumbled, recovered by Dejuan Lane, giving the Vols possession at their own 47, a back-breaking turnover for LSU with 4:54 to play.

Brandon put the game away with a 55-yard rush with 4:13 to play, giving the Vols a two-score lead, 27-13.