TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Edna Chepkemoi closed out a great season on Saturday finishing 199th overall at the NCAA XC Championships, hosted at the LaVern Gibson Championship XC Course in Terre Haute, Ind.

The hardened Kenyan had been battling a sickness all week and was able to fight it out and become the first Tiger to ever finish top 200 at the NCAA XC Championships two times. Chepkemoi clocked a time of 20:55.2 in the 6k-championship race.

In the final 2k of the race she rose 14 spots to deliver the top-200 race.

The All-American track star will look to bring energy into the track season that is less than two months away now. Chepkemoi finished 22nd at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 5k in 2026 and finished sixth for First Team honors in 2025 at the outdoor meet.

She holds three LSU track records and will look to compete with her fellow teammates to earn more come January.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.