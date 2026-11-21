SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU advanced to the second round of the 2026 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament with a 3-1 victory over South Carolina (25-17, 27-29, 25-16, 25-23) Friday night at Enmarket Arena.

LSU (12-13) snapped its seven-match losing streak in the SEC Tournament and defeated South Carolina (9-17) in the conference tournament for the first time in program history.

With the win, LSU advances to face No. 19 and seventh-seeded Texas A&M at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Jurnee Robinson led all players with 31 kills on a .329 hitting percentage, adding 12 digs to record her 14th double-double of the season. She also served an ace and finished with a match-high 32.0 points. In her fourth 30-kill performance of the season, Robinson tied the program's single-season rally-scoring era record with 507 kills. Her 21st kill of the night also moved her into the top 10 of the SEC record book for career kills.

Samara Coleman matched her season high with 12 kills on a .310 hitting percentage, adding two blocks, including a solo block. Jessica Jones rounded out LSU's double-digit attackers with 10 kills on 20 errorless swings for a .500 hitting percentage. Jones also led the Tigers with four blocks.

Martina Villani recorded her second double-double as an LSU Tiger and 12th of her career, finishing with 50 assists and a match-high 13 digs. It marked her third match this season with at least 50 assists. The Italian setter also contributed two kills and two blocks.

Kiley Brooks and Katie Raymer each added 12 digs. Raymer matched her season high in digs and contributed an ace.

As a team, LSU hit .349 with 68 kills and 64 assists while serving three aces. The Tigers also recorded 7.0 blocks and held South Carolina to a .228 hitting percentage. For the third time this season, LSU had four players reach double-digit digs.

SET 1

LSU opened the match with a 4-0 run to build a 5-1 advantage and extended its lead to 13-8, prompting South Carolina's first timeout. The Tigers carried a 15-9 lead into the media timeout before pushing their advantage to as many as eight points to take the opening set, 25-17.

LSU dominated offensively, hitting .667 with 17 kills on 24 attempts and just one error. Robinson paced the Tigers with eight kills on 10 swings, posting an .800 hitting percentage.

SET 2

The Tigers held a 15-14 advantage at the technical timeout and maintained a 20-18 lead following a combination block by Coleman and Jones. South Carolina rallied late, scoring four consecutive points to even the set at 24-24. The teams continued to trade points before the Gamecocks scored four of the final five to claim the set, 29-27. The frame featured 11 ties and two lead changes.

SET 3

LSU jumped out to a 6-2 lead behind consecutive kills from Robinson, forcing an early South Carolina timeout. The Tigers continued to build momentum, taking a 15-8 advantage into the media break. South Carolina attempted to stay within reach but used its final timeout trailing 21-14. LSU maintained control down the stretch, closing out the set, 25-16, to take a 2-1 match lead. The Tigers never trailed in the set, hit .433 on 14 kills, and had an 81 percent sideout rate.

SET 4

The fourth set remained competitive throughout, with LSU trailing South Carolina, 15-14, at the media timeout. The Tigers called their first timeout after falling behind 19-17 but responded with back-to-back points to even the score at 19-19.

The teams traded points down the stretch, producing four additional ties before consecutive South Carolina attacking errors sealed the match for LSU, 25-23.

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