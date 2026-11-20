BATON ROUGE – The No. 25 LSU Basketball team will kick off a Saturday of LSU sports at noon when the Tigers host Queens University of Charlotte at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game time was changed and will serve as the leadoff for fans prior to watching LSU football’s road game at Tennessee which will kick off around 2:40 p.m. CT.

The game will be broadcast on select affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media 100.7 FM The Tiger in BR) with Patrick Wright joining Jordy Hultberg for the call. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will have the call on the SECN+ streaming broadcast.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows beginning at 11 a.m.

The Tigers are 5-0 and looking for a more well-rounded performance against the Royals after a somewhat sluggish start to the Wednesday game against ULM in a 79-67 win.

Queens, the favorites in the Atlantic Sun conference after winning the conference tournament a year ago and going to the NCAA Tournament, is 3-2 on the season. The Royals became the fourth school in NCAA history to make the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in their first-year eligible after a four-year reclassification moratorium.

The yare the smallest Division I institution, by enrollment, to make the tournament.

Queens is 3-2 with wins over Winthrop (103-98), Loyola Marymount (96-95) and last Saturday in its most recent game, Wofford (97-92). Jordan Watford and Caleb Jones each scored 20 points in the Wofford win.

The Tigers trailed by three points at the half against ULM, but held the Warhawks to 9-of-29 shooting and no second half three-pointers after ULM had seven in the first half.

Skyy Clark had 17 points to lead LSU with Mo Dioubate getting 16 and Abdi Bashir Jr. 14. Donovan Dent had 10 assists for the fourth time in five games this season.

This will be the final home game of November for LSU as the Tigers leave on Monday for the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California next Wednesday (Arizona State) and Thursday (SMU). The Tigers are back at home on Dec. 1 against Wake Forest in the SEC/ACC Challenge.