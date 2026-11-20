After a last-second defeat, LSU looks to bounce back on Saturday in a road battle with No. 9 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, the Tigers’ first trip to Knoxville since 2017.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Katie George will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will bring the action to you from the radio.

LSU enters Neyland having won three-straight against the Vols in Knoxville. LSU’s last loss at Tennessee comes in 2001 by a 26-18 margin. Tennessee won the last meeting between the teams (40-13 in Tiger Stadium in 2022), but the Tigers have won five of the last six against the Tennessee. LSU is 10-21-3 all-time in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Vols Saturday in Neyland https://t.co/AJ8LyWfFdm — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2026

“They have done a great job of creating a home field advantage,” said head coach Lane Kiffin of Tennessee. “The crowd shows up early, they market it well with different ideas in the stadium. They’ve done a really good job with noise in there.”

Tennessee enters Saturday's game following a 22-7 win over Texas A&M. Placekicker Cooper Ranvier connected on a career-high five field goals to lead the Vols past the Aggies. Receiver DaShaahn Brame caught the lone touchdown pass for Tennessee in the game. Quarterback George MacIntyre threw for 109 yards while Desean Bishop ran for 97 yards on the ground.

Saturday’s contest brings another storyline as Coach Kiffin returns to Knoxville, having been the head coach of the Vols for the 2009 season. Kiffin is 1-0 vs. Tennessee, beating the Vols, 31-26, in 2021 as head coach at Ole Miss.

“This season’s been so much that it actually didn’t even cross my mind that I used to be there and how the fans were going to be,” Kiffin said. “I really hadn’t thought much about it.”

The Vols are led by a stout defense and a high-powered running attack from Desean Bishop. Bishop has tallied 1,163 yards on 230 carries with 13 touchdowns. Quarterback George MacIntyre has accounted for 962 yards through the air with two touchdown passes. MacIntyre replaced injured freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon on Oct. 10 against Arkansas and has been the starter in every game since.

Ready to take on the Vols in Knoxville https://t.co/n8EdtAISup — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 20, 2026

“They’re really physical up-front,” said Kiffin. “The tight end does a really good job and the (running) back is really hard. They play physical and old-school that way.”

Defensively, the Vols are led in tackles by linebacker Arion Carter, who has totaled 66 tackles and four sacks for the season. Amare Campbell has 65 with three sacks and TJ Metcalf has 61. Defensive end Mariyon Dye has five sacks for the year, the most on the team.

“We need to win them and we need to play really well,” Kiffin said of the last two games of the regular season. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of things going great. The one thing that’s not is the end of game performance, and that’s a really big issue.”

Fans can also get an all-access look into Coach Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge by watching The Difference, LSU Football's weekly docuseries on LSU+, following the Tigers all year long with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else. Start watching today.