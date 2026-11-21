BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team is sending Edna Chepkemoi to Terre Haute, Ind., for the NCAA XC Championships. The meet will be streamed live on ESPNU.

Edna Chepkemoi has put together a solid season to this point in 2026 and is looking to close and make some history for the Tigers on Saturday.

Last time out, Chepkemoi finished ninth at the NCAA South Central Regional with a time of 19:40.5 to lead the Tigers to a sixth-place finish as a team. In October she clocked a personal-best time and one of the fastest in LSU history of 19:35.1.

The Kenyan was given an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships as one of the first runners to make the cut as an individual in qualifying at regionals.

Chepkemoi was part of the historical-Tiger squad in 2025 that became the first in program history to make the national meet as a team. At that meet she finished 104th overall, the third highest finish by an LSU woman at NCAAs.

It will be hard for her to fight the packs of teams at the meet, but a top-100 finish would make her the third in program history to do so. The best finish in LSU history came in 1996 when Charlotte Mayock finished 62nd, a mark Chepkemoi will look to beat this weekend.

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