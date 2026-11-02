Alex Bregman Wins Second Career MLB Gold Glove Award

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman of the Chicago Cubs has been named the 2026 National League Gold Glove Award winner at third base.

The Gold Glove Award, which goes to the best defensive player in each league at his position, is the second for Bregman, who was the 2024 American League winner at third base for the Houston Astros.

He has played 11 Major League seasons with the Astros, the Boston Red Sox and the Cubs.

Bregman is one of two former LSU players to win a Gold Glove Award. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu won four Gold Gloves, three with the Colorado Rockies (2014, 2017, 2018) and one with the New York Yankees (2022).

Bregman in 2026 recorded a +7 fielding run value, which was tied with Manny Machado and Joey Ortiz for the best mark at third base in MLB. Bregman also registered +9 outs above average (second among MLB third basemen) and +15 defensive runs saved (tied for first).

He also enjoyed an exceptional year at the plate for the Cubs, batting .265 with 33 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 93 RBI and 92 runs.

Bregman helped lead the Astros to two World Series championships (2017, 2022) and four AL pennants (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022), and he is a three-time All-Star, the 2018 All-Star Game MVP and a 2019 Silver Slugger Award recipient.

A product of Albuquerque, N.M., Bregman played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and led the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. He was a two-time first-team all-American, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation's best shortstop.

The Astros selected Bregman as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.