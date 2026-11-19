SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU is set to compete in the 2026 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament as the No. 10 seed, opening tournament play against No. 15 seed South Carolina at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 20, at Enmarket Arena.

The first-round matchup between LSU (11-13) and South Carolina (9-16) will air on SEC Network, with Kevin Barnett and Missy Whittemore on the call and Alexandria Glover reporting from the sidelines.

The Tigers enter the tournament averaging 12.95 kills per set, led by 2026 All-SEC First Team selection Jurnee Robinson. The senior outside hitter leads the SEC with 5.73 points and 5.17 kills per set. Defensively, LSU ranks third in the conference with 14.54 digs per set and averages 2.24 blocks per set while holding opponents to a .222 hitting percentage.

Robinson has recorded 13 double-doubles this season while adding 10 service aces and 64 total blocks, including a team-best 18 solo blocks. She has posted three 30-kill performances this season and recorded a season-high 36.0 points twice, the most in a single match by any SEC player this year. Robinson currently has 1,828 career kills and needs just 20 more to break into the SEC's all-time top 10.

Anchoring LSU's defense is freshman libero Kiley Brooks, who ranks fourth in the SEC with 4.03 digs per set and third with 371 total digs. She has recorded five 20-dig performances this season, including a career-high 23 digs twice, and leads the Tigers with 17 service aces.

At the net, middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones have been key contributors for the Tigers. Donaie ranks fourth in the SEC with 1.22 blocks per set, while Jones leads LSU with 77 total blocks. Jones has also recorded 146 kills while attacking at a .275 clip.

Setter Martina Villani directs the LSU offense, averaging 9.86 assists per set. She has increased that production to 10.65 assists per set over her last nine starts and has recorded two matches with at least 50 assists. Against Georgia on Oct. 18, Villani posted her first double-double as a Tiger with 54 assists and 14 digs.

LSU holds a 34-19 advantage in the all-time series against South Carolina, including a sweep of the Gamecocks earlier this season. The Tigers are 2-0 against South Carolina in neutral-site matches but 0-1 in SEC Tournament meetings. The programs last met in the tournament in 1995, when South Carolina defeated LSU, 3-1, in the second round in Baton Rouge. LSU will look to snap a seven-match losing streak in the SEC Tournament dating back to 2000.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.