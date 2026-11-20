BATON ROUGE, La. – The ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team claimed its sixth-straight victory Thursday night as it defeated the FDU Knights, 91-33, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the victory, LSU improved its overall record to 6-0, while FDU dropped to 3-4 on the season.

LSU returns to the floor on Monday when it hosts the Belmont Bruins for a 7 p.m. CT tip at the Maravich Center. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network as Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams call the action.

For the first time this season, LSU was unable to surpass the century mark on the scoreboard after doing so in its first five contests. LSU went 31-of-63 (49.2%) from the field, 4-of-13 (30.8%) from beyond the three-point arc, and 25-of-28 (89.3%) at the free throw line. LSU collected 54 rebounds, assisted on 17 made buckets and tallied 11 steals on the evening. The Tiger defense turned the Knights over 20 times.

Five LSU players scored in double digits including senior Mikaylah Williams who had 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Williams has accounted for 20 points in three straight contests, marking a first for LSU since Williams had three straight 20-point games during her sophomore season in 2024-25 (Feb. 23 - March 2, 2025). She extended her double-digit point streak to 14.

Williams’ 26 points and nine rebounds were a season high.

Joining Williams in double figures was freshman Anna Minaeva (15), sophomore Grace Knox (12), senior Laila Reynolds (11) and sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (10).

Knox, in addition to her 12 points, had 11 rebounds to account for her third career double-double and first of the season.

LSU got started with an 11-2 scoring against the Knights as Williams had four points at the 6:14 mark. FDU head coach Stephanie Gaitley elected to use her first timeout of the half down nine points. By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers lead ballooned to 17 as their advantage was 24-7 after 10 minutes. Williams led the way with eight points.

Halfway through the second quarter, LSU was outscoring FDU 13-7 and held the 37-14 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Down the stretch of the opening 20 minutes, the Tigers went on a 13-3 scoring run that put LSU ahead of FDU, 50-19, headed into the locker room.

Williams was pacing the Tiger offense with 17 points in the first two quarters, going 6-for-6 from the field and converting on 5-of-6 free throw attempts.

Both teams began the second half with offensive struggles, but LSU’s defense continued to flex its muscles. FDU chose to take its first timeout of the half at the 6:31 mark down 57-20 having scored one point to the Tigers’ seven. Going into the fourth quarter, LSU held the 71-27 advantage with Reynolds’ seven points leading all scorers in the third period.

In the fourth quarter, LSU held FDU to single digits for the third time among four quarters. The Tigers polished off a 91-33 victory by outscoring the Knights, 20-6, in the final 10 minutes.

Kim Mulkey Postgame Quotes vs. FDU

November 19, 2026

On her satisfaction with the team’s defense tonight and throughout the season…

“I do like where we are, but I’m also a realist and I understand what lies ahead from a competition standpoint. I thought in the last game, we gave up too many points in the fourth quarter. Now, it was kind of misleading on the number of threes that they made because they really threw up a bunch of “Hail Marys.” I just thought we were very active. I thought we were understanding principles on where your help is going to come from and we listened to the scouting report. I like the activity - when you play teams that have all the guards and all the people shooting it out there, it makes it harder for my bigs. But, they really are trying not to be a liability when guarding smaller players facing the rim. It’s kind of old and cliche, but that is why you focus on rebounding and defending. We really didn’t shoot the ball great in the second half, and I just thought that we extended the lead with our defense.”

On how Anna Minaeva’s development on both sides of the floor impacts the team’s success…

“Anna [Minaeva], after every game, she literally shocks me with her production. When I’m watching the game, I’m watching so many things, I don’t realize that she’ll end up with 15 or 17 points, and she does. You base that on the number of minutes played. Her production based on minutes played is really good. Tonight, three of our post players had three turnovers. I expect post players to have the most turnovers, but we’ve got to go look at the film and clean those up: what created the three turnovers by you guys? I know one time, [Minaeva] threw a baseball pass and one time she ran over somebody, so that’s probably two of her three. But I told y’all, this kid is 17 years old, and she’s special. Now, she’s going to be introduced to big-time basketball as a 17-year-old, and [that’s when] you stay with it as you keep getting better and better.”

LSU WBB Players

Forward Grace Knox

On how the team has been defending throughout the start of the season…

“I think the first couple of games was really a point where we could look and see what we needed to work on, and we just emphasized how five against the ball is really important. Being able to help, being able to rotate with quickness and efficiency; I think we’ve just been getting better every game, just trying to work together on defense and play together is really our goal.”

On the work she did on her outside shot in the summer and adding that to her game…

“Being in shape is a big thing for me because I want to be able to do the rebounding part and be able to hit shots whenever it's late in the game, and I'm fatigued. I think just working off the ball and working off my teammates during the summer has been a lot. Being able to show our chemistry and just them knowing where my sweet spots are and just being able to be efficient and consistent in practice has been a goal of mine. Just hoping that it translates into the game, but I definitely, over the summer, tried to be very consistent in my shot and translate it.”

Guard Mikaylah Williams

On whether or not Mikaylah attacking the rim and getting into the paint was part of the gameplan for the game…

“Not only was it really part of the game plan tonight, it was something my focus was on going into my senior year. I don’t want my identity to be just a jump-shooter or a spot-up shooter. I am versatile, and I can do it all, and I am not settling. I am getting in shape and my body is better, so it is getting easier to drive, finish and elevate over people. So that is just a testament to the work that I have been doing. Especially with Coach (Fitzroy Anthony), that is something that we have been working on since he touched down on campus.”

On the areas that Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson have grown most in her eyes…

“I think it’s confidence. As a freshman, you might not be as confident because you are still trying to learn and figure stuff out. As Coach (Kim) Mulkey always says ‘knowledge is power,’ and I think they are growing confident in their game. I just kind of try to pour that into them and tell them that they are the best sophomores in the country. As long as they stay confident and play their game, Grace has elevated so much. She’s gotten in great shape, knocking down threes, knocking it down midrange at a consistent rate. ZaKiyah is doing the same thing, so I think their confidence is really high right now and that is what is making them as good as they are right now.”