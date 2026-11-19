SAVANNAH, Ga. – LSU middle blocker Angelina Lee has been named to the 2026 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team, earning her first SEC postseason honor.

The SEC Community Service Team recognizes one student-athlete from each school for their outstanding contributions and commitment to serving their communities.

Lee has participated in several community service initiatives throughout the year, highlighted by visits to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital through Athlete for Hope and her work with Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by rare diseases. She also volunteered during the Baton Rouge community's MLK Day of Service and helped welcome fellow students to campus by assisting with student move-in earlier this summer.

Beyond her community service efforts, Lee has gained valuable professional experience through several internships, most notably with NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center. During her internship, she shadowed professionals across various disciplines, including industrial engineering, launch operations, rocket propulsion, business operations and project management.

Lee also serves as the Executive Director of Community Service for LSU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), where she helps lead community engagement initiatives among LSU student-athletes.

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