BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earned a spot on the 2026 All-SEC First Team, as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday morning. Robinson becomes the first LSU volleyball student-athlete to earn All-SEC First Team honors in three consecutive seasons.

Robinson is now a four-time All-SEC selection, having also earned a spot on the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team.

In SEC matches only, Robinson ranks second in the league with 4.96 kills per set and fourth with 5.34 points per set. Eight of her 13 double-doubles this season have come against SEC opponents, including a pair of 30-kill performances against Georgia (Oct. 18) and Arkansas (Nov. 4).

A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week and American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division I Player of the Week this season, Robinson recorded a career-high and SEC-leading 35 kills and 36.0 points against Arkansas. She also tallied a career-best three solo blocks to go along with 30 kills against Georgia.

Across all regular-season matches, Robinson leads the SEC with 5.73 points per set (No. 4 nationally), 5.17 kills per set (No. 2 nationally), 527.5 total points (No. 6 nationally) and 476 total kills (No. 5 nationally). She also recorded 10 service aces and 64 blocks, including a team-high 18 solo blocks, while averaging 2.51 digs per set (231 total).

Entering postseason play, Robinson ranks third in LSU's rally-scoring record book with 476 kills and seventh with 527.5 points.

The All-SEC First Team consists of 18 student-athletes, followed by the All-SEC Second Team with eight representatives and the All-Freshman Team with seven. The league’s head coaches chose all awards, and no ties were broken.

All-SEC First Team

Kamryn Chaney, Florida

Logan King, Florida

Taylor Parks, Florida

Alec Rothe, Florida

Bianna Muoneke, Georgia

Lizzie Carr, Kentucky

Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Morgan Gaerte, Kentucky

Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky

Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky

Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Caroline Kerr, Tennessee

Kennedi Rogers, Tennessee

Jalyn Stout, Tennessee

Torrey Stafford, Texas

Reese Animashaun, Vanderbilt

Avery Scoggins, Vanderbilt

Samantha Wunsch, Vanderbilt

All-SEC Second Team

Parker Duncan, Arkansas

Lily Hayes, Florida

Ainoah Cruz, Missouri

Alyssa Flack, Oklahoma

Nya Bunton, Texas

Chelsea Sutton, Tennessee

Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M

Kayla Dunlap, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Emily Keiran, Auburn

Gigi Artiles, Georgia

Eva Smith, Missouri

Lydia Stahley, Missouri

Anni Tang, Tennessee

Henley Anderson, Texas

Gabi Rodriguez, Texas A&M

Player of the Year: Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Libero of the Year: Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky

Newcomer of the Year: Logan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Henley Anderson, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Taylor Parks, Florida

Coach of the Year: Anders Nelson, Vanderbilt