BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earned a spot on the 2026 All-SEC First Team, as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday morning. Robinson becomes the first LSU volleyball student-athlete to earn All-SEC First Team honors in three consecutive seasons.
Robinson is now a four-time All-SEC selection, having also earned a spot on the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team.
In SEC matches only, Robinson ranks second in the league with 4.96 kills per set and fourth with 5.34 points per set. Eight of her 13 double-doubles this season have come against SEC opponents, including a pair of 30-kill performances against Georgia (Oct. 18) and Arkansas (Nov. 4).
A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week and American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division I Player of the Week this season, Robinson recorded a career-high and SEC-leading 35 kills and 36.0 points against Arkansas. She also tallied a career-best three solo blocks to go along with 30 kills against Georgia.
Across all regular-season matches, Robinson leads the SEC with 5.73 points per set (No. 4 nationally), 5.17 kills per set (No. 2 nationally), 527.5 total points (No. 6 nationally) and 476 total kills (No. 5 nationally). She also recorded 10 service aces and 64 blocks, including a team-high 18 solo blocks, while averaging 2.51 digs per set (231 total).
Entering postseason play, Robinson ranks third in LSU's rally-scoring record book with 476 kills and seventh with 527.5 points.
The All-SEC First Team consists of 18 student-athletes, followed by the All-SEC Second Team with eight representatives and the All-Freshman Team with seven. The league’s head coaches chose all awards, and no ties were broken.
All-SEC First Team
Kamryn Chaney, Florida
Logan King, Florida
Taylor Parks, Florida
Alec Rothe, Florida
Bianna Muoneke, Georgia
Lizzie Carr, Kentucky
Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky
Morgan Gaerte, Kentucky
Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky
Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky
Jurnee Robinson, LSU
Caroline Kerr, Tennessee
Kennedi Rogers, Tennessee
Jalyn Stout, Tennessee
Torrey Stafford, Texas
Reese Animashaun, Vanderbilt
Avery Scoggins, Vanderbilt
Samantha Wunsch, Vanderbilt
All-SEC Second Team
Parker Duncan, Arkansas
Lily Hayes, Florida
Ainoah Cruz, Missouri
Alyssa Flack, Oklahoma
Nya Bunton, Texas
Chelsea Sutton, Tennessee
Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M
Kayla Dunlap, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Emily Keiran, Auburn
Gigi Artiles, Georgia
Eva Smith, Missouri
Lydia Stahley, Missouri
Anni Tang, Tennessee
Henley Anderson, Texas
Gabi Rodriguez, Texas A&M
Player of the Year: Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky
Newcomer of the Year: Logan King, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Henley Anderson, Texas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Taylor Parks, Florida
Coach of the Year: Anders Nelson, Vanderbilt