BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball guards Mikaylah Williams and Jada Williams were named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 watch list Wednesday, which honors the most outstanding college basketball players in the United States.

Mikaylah entered her fourth season at LSU as one of the top returning guards in the country. She is coming off a strong junior campaign after being a part of LSU’s fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Mikaylah is one of the purest scorers on the women’s basketball scene with the ability to impact the game from anywhere on the court, offensively and defensively.

One of the three mainstays in LSU’s starting lineup a season ago, Mikaylah led the Tigers in three-point field goals made (50), defensive rebounds (159), assists (127) and minutes (999). She averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, which garnered her an honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America list and earned her a spot on the All-SEC First Team. Through five games this season, Mikaylah is averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

Mikaylah was a unanimous selection to the Coaches All-SEC First Team. She was also named to the All-SEC First Team as chosen by the media. She has also been selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Top 20 (top small forward), Naismith College Player of the Year Watch List and Wade Watch List.

Jada joined the LSU roster after spending her junior season at Iowa State, averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. In 32 games played and started in Ames, Jada earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors for her performance throughout her third collegiate season. Jada was ranked in the top five nationally in both assists (246) and assists per game (7.7). The versatile point guard posted the second-best Iowa State single-season mark for assists (246).

In the 2026-27 season through five games, Jada has averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Jada was also named to the Nancy Lieberman Top 20 (top point guard) and the Naismith College Player of the Year Watch List.

The list recognizes 50 outstanding student athletes whose performances, potential, and impact have earned them a place in the early conversation for the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player as the Award celebrates its 51st year.

Chosen through a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the watchlist reflects the remarkable depth of talent across women’s college basketball.

Players not selected for the preseason watchlist remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award midseason and late season lists, as well as the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 outstanding players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.

As the season progresses, the Wooden Award will continue to evaluate outstanding play alongside the academic achievement and character that reflect Coach Wooden’s values.

Established in 1976, the Wooden Award at the Los Angeles Athletic Club is among the most prestigious honors in college basketball, recognizing excellence both on and off the court. Named in honor of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the Award celebrates the nation’s outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players, the Wooden Award All America Teams, and the annual Legends of Coaching recipient.

Rooted in Coach Wooden’s principles of leadership, character, and academic excellence, the Award recognizes student athletes who demonstrate exceptional athletic achievement while meeting established academic standards, including progress toward graduation and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, as certified by their universities.

Past recipients include basketball legends Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and Chiney Ogwumike.