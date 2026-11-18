BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will continue Week Three of the college basketball season as it takes to the floor Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT for a contest with the FDU Knights inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU will attempt to extend its winning streak to six games after defeating its first five opponents with 100-plus point outings in each game. The matchup will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Andrew Beyer (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the game.

The Tigers are coming off a 116-70 victory over Troy, while FDU enters this game off a 93-49 loss to Ohio State. Thursday’s matchup marks the first meeting all-time between the two programs.

Since arriving at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has led her teams to a 74-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

After setting an SEC record a season ago in scoring average (95 ppg), LSU has picked up right where they left off with another offensive attack that can score the ball. Through five games, LSU leads the country in three offensive categories including assists per game (26.4), scoring margin (74.0) and scoring offense (115.4). Additionally, the Tigers lead the SEC in assist/turnover margin (132:59), field goal percentage (55.7) and three-point percentage (42.7).

While LSU's offense has picked up where it left off from the 2025-26 season, the LSU defense has matched the intensity by leading the country in field goal defense (24.5), rebound margin (29.4) and scoring defense (41.4).

Senior Mikaylah Williams has quickly jumped into the LSU top-10 for scoring and is drawing near the LSU top-10 for assists. Currently with 377 assists in 111 games played, she ranks 12th among LSU players. Needing only eight assists to leapfrog Latasha Dorsey (384) and Marie Ferdinand-Harris (384), Williams would become the fourth Tiger to be in LSU's top-10 for scoring and assists. She would join the likes of Joyce Walker (LSU's all-time leading scorer), Khayla Pointer and Pokey Chatman.

Last time out against the Troy Trojans, LSU finished its fifth-straight game with 100-plus points to begin the season. The Tigers went 40-of-82 (48.8%) from the field, 6-of-16 (37.5%) from beyond the three-point arc and 30-of-37 (81.1%) from the free throw line. LSU brought down 50 boards, assisted on 22 buckets and recorded 21 steals. LSU’s defense also forced 37 turnovers in the contest.

Six LSU players scored in double digits including sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (25) and Williams (21), who had 20-plus points for the second and third time, respectively, this season. Joining Johnson and Williams were senior Jada Williams (17), freshman Lola Lampley (15), sophomore Grace Knox (11) and senior Laila Reynolds (11).

Johnson, in addition to her 25 points, had 11 rebounds to account for her fifth career double-double and second of the season. Lampley’s 15 points and eight rebounds marked a career high in her young collegiate career. Reynolds eclipsed 1,000 career points with her 11 points.

FDU opened the 2026–27 season with a challenging Texas road trip, facing Baylor in Waco before traveling to Austin to take on Texas. The Knights fell to the Bears, 87-66, before dropping an 85-65 decision to the Longhorns. FDU earned its first win of the season on November 9, defeating East Stroudsburg, 82-46. The Knights defeated Manhattan, 58-55, on November 12 for its second straight win.

FDU head coach Stephanie Gaitley entered the 2026-27 campaign following back-to-back NEC Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. Gaitley led the Knights to a program-record 30 wins in 2025-26, earning her third NEC Coach of the Year honor and fourth Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Division I Coach of the Year award.

She ranks fifth among active Division I women’s basketball coaches in career wins and second all-time in mid-major victories.