Softball Releases 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s 55-game 2027 softball schedule is complete with the release of its 31-game non-conference slate Monday morning. The Tigers will open the season Feb. 12-14, 2027, hosting BYU, Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana at Tiger Park for the Tiger Classic.

Including the Tiger Classic, LSU’s non-conference schedule features four tournaments, three of which will be played at Tiger Park, along with seven midweek contests. Overall, the Tigers will face 15 teams that competed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, including four Women’s College World Series participants.

SEC package season ticket renewals will open soon, with holders receiving priority access to non-conference game tickets before these go on sale to the general public. For more information, visit LSUtix.net or call (225) 578-2184 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Following opening weekend, the Bayou Bengals will travel to Lake Charles, La., for their first midweek contest against McNeese on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Cowgirl Diamond. LSU will then return home to host the Purple & Gold Challenge Feb. 18-21, welcoming Southern, St. Thomas, UT Martin and West Florida to Tiger Park.

The Tigers will head west for their next five games, beginning with a matchup against Grand Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz. LSU will then compete in the Bear Down Fiesta Feb. 25-27 in Tucson, Ariz., facing Arizona and Grambling twice apiece at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.

LSU will open March with a road contest at Nicholls on Tuesday, March 2, at Swanner Field in Thibodaux, La. The Tigers will return to Tiger Park to host the Purple & Gold Challenge March 5-7, featuring Boston College, Kennesaw State and USC Upstate. LSU’s first midweek home game of the season will follow on March 9 against Nicholls.

The Tigers will then travel to Mobile, Ala., for South Alabama’s tournament March 11-14 at Jaguar Field. LSU’s opponents include Georgia State, Oregon, South Alabama and Texas State, with LSU scheduled to face the host Jaguars twice.

LSU will host McNeese on Tuesday, March 16, before closing its non-conference schedule with a pair of games against UL-Lafayette. The first meeting is scheduled for April 6 at Yvette Girouard Field in Lafayette, La., followed by the Tigers’ final midweek home contest of the season April 13 at Tiger Park.

LSU will open Southeastern Conference play on the road at Kentucky March 20-22, with its first home SEC series set for March 25-27 against Tennessee. The full SEC schedule is available here.

Postseason play will begin with the 2027 SEC Tournament May 11-15 at Toyota Field in Madison, Ala. The event will mark the league’s first neutral-site tournament since 2002.

Dates and times for scheduled games are subject to change pending the SEC’s television schedule.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.