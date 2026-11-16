LSU Soccer Announces 2026 Signing Class

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer head coach Sian Hudson announced the addition of five talented student-athletes to the program's 2026 signing class as the Tigers welcomed their newest additions to Baton Rouge.

The class features Julia Dern, Liv Lawrence, Camille Toussant, Gracie Bobak and Olivia Cotten, who will join the Tigers for the 2027 season.

The five-member class brings a combination of championship experience, national-level recognition and versatility to the LSU roster, with three defenders and two attacking players representing four different states. The Tigers also continue to strengthen their Louisiana roots with the addition of two local standouts from the Baton Rouge area.

The incoming class includes an ECNL National Champion, an ECNL Player of the Year, a three-time state champion and a player with experience at United States Youth National Team camps.

"We're excited to welcome this group of athletes to our program and the LSU family," said Hudson. "This class brings a great combination of talent, competitiveness and character. Each of these players has competed at a high level and brings qualities that will strengthen our team moving forward. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make both on and off the field!"

The Tigers' newest additions will look to build on the program's continued success under Hudson.

2026 LSU Soccer Signing Class

Julia Dern | Forward/Winger | Castle Rock, Colorado

Dern joins the Tigers from Castle Rock, Colorado, where she attends Castle View High School and competes for Real Colorado ECNL. A versatile attacking player who can play both outside winger and center forward, Dern brings championship experience and offensive talent to the LSU attack.

During her club career, Dern earned U16 ECNL Player of the Year honors and helped lead her team to a U16 ECNL National Championship, establishing herself as one of the top young attacking talents in her age group.



Dern recently reclassified and will join the Tigers a year early.

"I chose LSU because of the competitive environment and the energy on and off the field that can't be matched anywhere else. As soon as I got on campus I knew it was going to be my new home," said Dern.

Liv Lawrence | Defender | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

A Baton Rouge native, Lawrence will stay home to continue her soccer career with the Tigers. The outside back attends St. Joseph's Academy and competes at the club level with LA Elite.

Lawrence is a two-time Defensive MVP, bringing a strong defensive background and local ties to the LSU back line. Her addition continues the Tigers' commitment to recruiting talented student-athletes from within Louisiana.

"I chose LSU because of its welcoming atmosphere from all of the players and coaches. It's the best team culture that will help me feel at home and grow as a player," said Lawrence.

Camille Toussant | Defender | French Settlement, Louisiana

Toussant joins the Tigers from French Settlement, Louisiana, where she attends St. Joseph's Academy and plays club soccer for LA Elite. A center back, Toussant adds another talented defensive presence to LSU's incoming class.

Toussant has earned invitations to three United States Youth National Team camps, gaining valuable experience in a national-level training environment. She joins fellow St. Joseph's Academy and LA Elite standout Olivia Lawrence in the Tigers' signing class.

"I chose LSU because of the culture and environment I saw. Everyone was so welcoming and it felt like a place I could call home and that I could grow as a player and person," said Toussant.

Gracie Bobak | Forward/Winger | Warrenton, Virginia

Bobak makes her way to Baton Rouge from Warrenton, Virginia, where she attends Fauquier High School and competes for VDA ECNL.

An attacking player who primarily features on the right wing, Bobak brings high-level club experience to the LSU offense. She helped her club reach the final four of the ECNL National Championships, competing against some of the nation's top youth soccer programs.

"I chose LSU because the entire team and program were so welcoming, and I knew it was a place where I could grow as a player, make great friendships, and be part of something special," said Bobak.

Olivia Cotten | Defender | Celina, Texas

Cotten joins LSU from Celina, Texas, where she attends Celina High School and competes for Sting Black ECNL. A versatile defender, Cotten has experience playing both outside back and wingback, providing flexibility along the defensive line.

A three-time state champion, Cotten brings a winning pedigree and championship experience to the Tigers. Her accomplishments at the high school level, combined with her experience competing in the ECNL, make her another valuable addition to LSU's defensive unit.

"I chose LSU because of the overall culture and how connected everyone is. You get on campus and just feel like you're at a second home," said Cotten.