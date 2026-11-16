BATON ROUGE, La. – The ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team extended its win streak to five games after taking down the Troy Trojans, 116-70, Monday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the win, LSU improved to 5-0 on the season, while Troy dropped to 2-3 on the year.

LSU will return to the floor Thursday night when it welcomes the FDU Knights to Baton Rouge for a 7 p.m. CT tip at the Maravich Center. The first matchup in series history will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network as Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams call the action.

LSU finished its fifth-straight game with 100-plus points to begin the season. The Tigers went 40-of-82 (48.8%) from the field, 6-of-16 (37.5%) from beyond the three-point arc and 30-of-37 (81.1%) from the free throw line. LSU brought down 50 boards, assisted on 22 buckets and recorded 21 steals. LSU’s defense also forced 37 turnovers in the contest.

Six LSU players scored in double digits including sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (25) and senior Mikaylah Williams (21), who had 20-plus points for the second and third time, respectively, this season. Joining Johnson and Williams were senior Jada Williams (17), freshman Lola Lampley (15), sophomore Grace Knox (11) and senior Laila Reynolds (11).

Johnson, in addition to her 25 points, had 11 rebounds to account for her fifth career double-double and second of the season. Lampley’s 15 points and eight rebounds marked a career high in her young collegiate career.

Reynolds eclipsed 1,000 career points with her 11 points.

At the first media timeout of the game, LSU led Troy 19-12, as both teams got off to hot scoring starts through the first six minutes. LSU’s starting five played all six minutes by the first timeout with Johnson leading the way with six points. By the end of the quarter, the Tigers advantage settled at eight points, leading 29-21 through 10 minutes.

LSU’s Johnson began the second quarter with a steal and a score forcing Troy to immediately take its first timeout of the contest. Following the timeout, the Tiger defense held the Trojans to six points in the quarter. Four LSU players had double digits at the break with senior Mikaylah pacing all scorers at 17.

Mikaylah punctuated the first half with a three-pointer that gave LSU the 64-27 halftime lead.

Coming out of the locker room, LSU began to work on extending its lead. LSU was able to employ a balanced offensive attack with seven Tigers adding to the point total. LSU finished the quarter approaching its fifth-straight game over the century mark, which it achieved at the 7:43 mark of the last period on a three-pointer from Johnson.

At the fourth quarter media timeout, LSU had scored 13 points to the Trojans’ 12 points. Despite Troy outscoring LSU, 26-23, the Tigers' efforts throughout the game yielded their 116-70 win.