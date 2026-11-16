BATON ROUGE – LSU 5th year player Donovan Dent was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his game-winning performance against No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday in Spokane, Washington.

Dent hit the game-winning three pointer with 1.5 seconds to play to give LSU an 81-80 victory over previously No. 14 Gonzaga and vault the Tigers into both major college basketball polls at No. 25.

Dent, from Riverside, California, averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins last week over Louisiana Tech and Gonzaga. Against The Zags, he posted his third points-assists double-double and his first 20-10 game at LSU with 23 points and 10 assists.

Both his three-pointers came in late half situations. He hit a three at the buzzer of the first half that banked in to give LSU a 39-37 halftime advantage and then his game winner as LSU rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the contest.

The Tigers host ULM on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.