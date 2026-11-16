BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, off their last-second win over No. 14 Gonzaga Saturday in Spokane, Washington, has broken through college basketball’s two top rankings.

The Tigers are ranked No. 25 in both the Associated Press media poll and the USA Today Men’s Basketball Coaches poll. LSU was last ranked in both polls at No. 25 on Jan. 31, 2022

Donovan Dent made a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to earn the 81-80 triumph to run LSU’s record to 4-0 heading into a Wednesday night game at the Maravich Center against ULM.

The Tigers host ULM on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the PMAC. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.