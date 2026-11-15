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Nov. 15-17 Football National RankingsNov. 15-17 Football National Rankings

Nov. 15-17 Football National Rankings

Shop Ticket Marketplace Opens in a new window LSU in the Coaches' Poll LSU in the AP Poll LSU in the CFP Rankings Schedule

2026 College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 3)

To be announced Nov. 17, 2026, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN

2026 AP Top 25

To be announced Nov. 16, 2026, approx. 1 p.m. CT (delayed due to schedule change involving ranked teams)

 

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Nov. 15, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 Georgia (58) 9-1 1802 1
2 Utah (11) 10-0 1729 2
3 Notre Dame (1) 9-1 1630 3
4 UCLA 10-0 1594 4
5 Indiana (3) 9-1 1540 5
6 Miami (Fla.) 9-1 1483 6
7 Alabama 8-2 1364 7
8 Texas 8-2 1303 8
9 Tennessee 8-2 1209 9
10 Wake Forest 9-1 1172 11
11 Texas Tech 9-1 1157 10
12 BYU 8-2 1057 12
13 Iowa 8-2 927 15
14 Oregon 7-3 783 19
15 Boise State 9-1 714 18
16 Ole Miss 6-3 705 17
17 Ohio State 7-3 644 20
18 Kentucky 7-3 592 13
19 USC 7-3 534 14
20 Arizona 7-3 399 21
21 Houston 7-3 312 16
22 Louisville 7-3 235 NR
23 LSU 6-4 160 22
24 Duke 7-3 123 NR
25 Florida 6-4 95 NR

Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Jay Sawvel, Wyoming; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.