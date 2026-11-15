Nov. 15-17 Football National Rankings

2026 College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 3)
To be announced Nov. 17, 2026, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN
To be announced Nov. 17, 2026, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN
To be announced Nov. 16, 2026, approx. 1 p.m. CT (delayed due to schedule change involving ranked teams)
Nov. 15, 2026
|Rank
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Georgia (58)
|9-1
|1802
|1
|2
|Utah (11)
|10-0
|1729
|2
|3
|Notre Dame (1)
|9-1
|1630
|3
|4
|UCLA
|10-0
|1594
|4
|5
|Indiana (3)
|9-1
|1540
|5
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|9-1
|1483
|6
|7
|Alabama
|8-2
|1364
|7
|8
|Texas
|8-2
|1303
|8
|9
|Tennessee
|8-2
|1209
|9
|10
|Wake Forest
|9-1
|1172
|11
|11
|Texas Tech
|9-1
|1157
|10
|12
|BYU
|8-2
|1057
|12
|13
|Iowa
|8-2
|927
|15
|14
|Oregon
|7-3
|783
|19
|15
|Boise State
|9-1
|714
|18
|16
|Ole Miss
|6-3
|705
|17
|17
|Ohio State
|7-3
|644
|20
|18
|Kentucky
|7-3
|592
|13
|19
|USC
|7-3
|534
|14
|20
|Arizona
|7-3
|399
|21
|21
|Houston
|7-3
|312
|16
|22
|Louisville
|7-3
|235
|NR
|23
|LSU
|6-4
|160
|22
|24
|Duke
|7-3
|123
|NR
|25
|Florida
|6-4
|95
|NR
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Jay Sawvel, Wyoming; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.