LSU Set To Host Troy Monday Night at 7 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will get Week Three of the college basketball season underway Monday night when it hosts Troy at 7 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is looking to begin the season with five consecutive wins after downing its first four opponents with 100-plus point outings in each game. The matchup will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network to listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams call the action.

The Tigers are coming off a 101-37 victory over Denver, while Troy enters this game off a 72-46 loss to Belmont. Monday's matchup marks just the second meeting all-time between the two programs. The programs met two seasons ago in Baton Rouge, when LSU topped Troy 98-59.

Since arriving at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has led her teams to a 73-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

After setting an SEC record a season ago in scoring average (95 ppg), LSU has picked up right where they left off with another offensive attack that can score the ball. Through 4 games, LSU leads the country in three offensive categories including assists per game (27.5), scoring margin (81.0) and scoring offense (115.3). Additionally, the Tigers lead the country in assist/turnover margin (110:43) and field goal percentage (57.5).

The Tigers rank first in the SEC for three-point percentage (43.8). Last season's LSU squad finished with the third best scoring offense in NCAA Division I history behind Providence (96.7 in 1991) and Long Beach State (95.8 in 1987).

While LSU's offense has picked up where it left off from the 2025-26 season, the LSU defense has matched the intensity by leading the country in field goal defense (20.2), rebound margin (32.8) and scoring defense (34.3). LSU tops the SEC in defensive rebounds per game (35.3).

Last time out against the Denver Pioneers, LSU scored 100 points for the fourth straight game to begin the season. The Tiger offense went 39-of-66 (59.1%) from the field, 4-of-8 (50%) from beyond the three-point arc and 19-of-32 (59.4%) from the charity stripe. LSU grabbed 54 rebounds on the night, assisted on 18 buckets and picked the Pioneer pockets 16 times. LSU defenders also blocked eight shots.

After opening the season with wins over Kent State in the SBC-MAC Challenge and Thomas, Troy (2-2) has dropped its last two contests. Slow starts have plagued the Trojans during the skid, as they have been limited to 12 combined first-quarter points — scoring four in a 79-57 loss at Mississippi State and eight in a 72-46 setback against Belmont.

First-year guard Hannah Smith is leading the team with 16 points per game. She notched her first career double-double against Belmont, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Rebounding has been a staple of the Trojans' identity under head coach Chanda Rigby throughout her tenure. Through four games this season, Troy has averaged 52.5 rebounds per contest in its two victories, compared to just 39 per game in its losses.