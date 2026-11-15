LSU Falls to No. 16 Texas, 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas – LSU fell to No. 16 Texas, 3-0 (20-25, 20-25, 18-25), in its regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at Gregory Gymnasium.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with an 11-13 overall record and a 6-9 mark in SEC play. Texas enters the postseason at 15-8 overall and 11-4 in conference action.

LSU hit .115 with 32 kills, 30 assists and two service aces. The Tigers also recorded 38 digs and 7.0 total blocks. Texas finished with a .308 hitting percentage on 46 kills, along with 43 digs and 13.0 blocks.

Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 12 kills while adding three blocks and a team-high nine digs. Robinson led LSU in kills in every match during the 2026 regular season. Jessica Jones added seven kills while hitting .333 and recorded three blocks, while Angelina Lee paced the Tigers with four blocks.

Martina Villani dished out 27 assists and matched a season high with two service aces. She also contributed a kill and a block.

SET 1

LSU trailed Texas, 15-11, at the media timeout but scored two consecutive points coming out of the break. The Longhorns answered with three of the next four points, forcing the Tigers to use a timeout while trailing 20-16. Texas maintained its advantage down the stretch to take the opening set, 25-20.

SET 2

The Tigers opened the second set with three consecutive points, but Texas responded to take its first lead at 11-10. The Longhorns carried a 15-12 advantage into the technical timeout. LSU pulled within one point on four separate occasions, but Texas closed the set strong to claim another 25-20 victory and take a 2-0 match lead.

SET 3

Texas jumped out to a 9-3 lead, using a 6-1 run that included four consecutive points. The Longhorns maintained a 15-10 advantage at the media timeout. LSU trimmed the deficit to three, but Texas held off the Tigers' push and closed out the match with a 25-18 set victory.

UP NEXT

LSU will compete in the 2026 SEC Volleyball Tournament Nov. 20-24 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

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