LSU Claims No. 10 Seed in the 2026 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU volleyball team will be the No. 10 seed in the 2026 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament, which takes place Nov. 20-24 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

LSU will face No. 15 seed South Carolina in the first round of the tournament at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov 20. All SEC Tournament matches will be televised on SEC Network. Fans can view the entire 2026 SEC Tournament bracket here.

The SEC Tournament made its return in 2025 after a 20-year hiatus. LSU has a 27-30 record in the tournament with four SEC Tournament Championship titles (1986, 1989-1991). LSU has made eight final appearances, tying for the second-most in league history (Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee), with the most recent one occurring in 2000.

The 2026 season marks the 40th anniversary of LSU’s first SEC regular season and tournament championship titles in 1986. LSU shared the 1986 regular season title with Georgia before defeating the Bulldogs, 3-1, in Gainesville, Fla., to capture the 1986 SEC Tournament crown.

LSU finished the 2026 regular season 11-13, including a 6-9 mark in SEC matches.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.