Track & Field Signs Three-Time Texas State Champion Naomi Jones

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed sprinter Naomi Jones, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday.

Jones is a 15-time All-American at the AAU and Nike level so far in her high school reign. The Dallas, Texas, native attends Dallas Lincoln High School and runs for the Desoto Nitro Track Club. Along with her All-American honors, she is a three-time national champion.

At the 4A state level in Texas, she is a three-time state champion, most recently claiming the 400 meter and 4x100-meter relay titles during the 2026 outdoor season. She also claimed the 2025 outdoor 400m title.

Jones holds a 400m personal-best time of 53.66 seconds, which she ran at the AAU Junior Olympics in 2025 to claim the national title for the 15-16 age group.

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