Track & Field Signs Nine-Time Junior National Champion A’nyla Robinson

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed distance runner A’nyla Robinson, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday.

The Detroit, Mich., native attends Oak Park HS currently and spent time with IMG Academy as well.

Robinson is a 20-time All-American with numerous meets at the national meet with Nike, Under Armour, New Balance and AAU Junior Olympics. At the national meets, Robinson has nine national championship titles.

The 800-meter specialist holds a personal-best time of 2:09.60 from the 2026 outdoor season. She also holds track and field PRs of 56.75 seconds in the 400 meter and 4:40.27 in the 1500 meter.

On the grass course, she holds a cross-country best of 17:44.6 in the 5000 meter.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.