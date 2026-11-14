LSU Downs Denver, 101-37, In Fourth-Straight Win

BATON ROUGE, La. – The ninth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team downed the Denver Pioneers Friday night in a 101-37 victory inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers picked up a fourth consecutive win to improve to 4-0 on the season, while Denver dropped to 1-4 on the year.

LSU returns to action on Monday, Nov. 16, when it welcomes the Troy Trojans to the Maravich Center for a 7 p.m. CT tip on SEC Network +. The streamed contest will feature Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network to listen in on Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams’ call of the action.

LSU scored 100 points for the fourth straight game to begin the season. The Tiger offense went 39-of-66 (59.1%) from the field, 4-of-8 (50%) from beyond the three-point arc and 19-of-32 (59.4%) from the charity stripe. LSU grabbed 54 rebounds on the night, assisted on 18 buckets and picked the Pioneer pockets 16 times. LSU defenders also blocked eight shots.

Seniors MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams finished as the leading scorers with 23 points and 20 points, respectively. Fulwiley scored in double figures for the fifth-straight game dating back to LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup against Duke last season. Williams’ double-figure scoring streak moved to 12 straight games since LSU’s win versus Missouri on Feb. 22, 2026, a season ago. Williams also collected a career high six steals.

Sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson was the other Tiger to score in double figures with 13 points. Freshman Anna Minaeva collected 10 boards for the second time in her young career.

LSU jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead off of three points from senior Jada Williams and a free throw from Fulwiley before the first media timeout to review a play with 8:28 left in the quarter. Both teams continued to get off to a sluggish start as LSU led 10-4 early on, but the Pioneers responded with a 6-0 run to tie it halfway through the quarter.

Denver would convert two free throws for the remainder of the quarter, and LSU was able to build on its lead again, closing the first quarter with a 20-12 advantage.

In the second quarter, LSU’s defense held the Pioneers scoreless through the first six minutes by the period’s media timeout. On the offensive side of the ball, the Tiger offense continued their run of 26 straight points.

LSU held the 42-14 lead at the half. Fulwiley led all scorers with 12 points.

Fulwiley kept her offensive scoring going by starting the third quarter with a three-pointer to extend LSU’s lead to 31. The Tigers began the period with a 15-3 run before the Pioneers decided to call their third timeout with a 57-17 deficit and 6:21 left in the quarter. Denver scored 11 down the stretch of the third, but LSU’s lead remained at 72-28 through 30 minutes.

In the fourth quarter, Mikaylah paced the LSU offense with 13 points as the Tigers outscored the Pioneers, 29-9, giving LSU the 101-37 win.