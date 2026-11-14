LSU Downed by Texas A&M in Straight Sets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU dropped a three-setter to Texas A&M, 13-25, 20-25, 21-25, on Friday night at Reed Arena.

LSU falls to 11-12 on the season and 6-8 in the SEC, while Texas A&M snaps its three-match losing streak to improve to 15-11 and 8-6 in league play.

LSU was held to a .169 hitting percentage on 34 kills, but won the battle in aces, 5-4. Despite Texas A&M hitting an opposing season-high .336 against LSU, the Tigers collected 60 digs but had just two blocks on the night.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with 16 kills and added six digs. Setter Martina Villani handed out 16 assists, and teammate Lauren Brooker finished with seven assists and a kill in two sets. Middle blocker Jessica Jones matched a career-high three aces and added three kills and a block.

Anchoring the defense was libero Kiley Brooks and defensive specialist Katie Raymer, who each tallied 12 digs, a season-high for Raymer. Right side Tireh Smith paced the team at the net with two blocks and contributed four kills.

SET 1

Texas A&M jumped out to a 13-6 lead behind its second 5-0 run of the set and held a 15-8 advantage at the technical timeout. The Aggies pushed their lead to double digits and went on to win the opening set, 25-13.

SET 2

The Tigers trailed the Aggies 15-9 at the media timeout and 20-13 when LSU called its first timeout of the set. LSU pulled within four points late, but dropped the set, 25-20.

SET 3

LSU took its first lead of the match at 10-9 in the third frame, highlighted by a 6-2 run, and was on top at the media break, 15-14 behind an overall 11-7 run. A&M pushed back by scoring the next four points out of the timeout to regain the lead and put together a 7-1 run to gain a 21-16 advantage. LSU clawed back, trimming the deficit to 24-21 by fighting off two set points, but ultimately fell 25-21.

UP NEXT

The regular season finale against Texas will be at 1 p.m. CT on Nov. 15 and streamed on SEC Network+.

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