Women's Basketball Hosts Denver For Friday Night Matchup at 6 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – Following three consecutive victories, LSU will look to extend its winning streak to four when it hosts the University of Denver Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU will conclude Week Two of the women's basketball season against the Pioneers at 6 p.m. CT in the Maravich Center. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Tigers are coming off a 100-43 victory over McNeese, while Denver enters this game off an 86-50 loss to Colorado State. LSU and Denver will be meeting in women’s basketball for the first time.

Since arriving at LSU, Mulkey has led her teams to a 72-2 record through games played in the months of November and December.

Last time out against McNeese, the Tigers enjoyed its third straight game with 100-plus points, defeating the Cowgirls, 100-43. LSU went 36-of-65 from the field, 9-of-25 from behind the three-point arc and converted on 19-of-28 free throw attempts. The Tigers brought down 55 boards, collected 25 assists and tallied eight steals.

LSU finished with six players in double figures and were led by senior Mikaylah Williams who had 17 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Joining Williams with double-digit points were sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson (14), senior MiLaysia Fulwiley (13), senior Noa Morro (12), freshman Lola Lampley (11) and freshman Anna Minaeva (10).

Senior Jada Williams had nine points, narrowly missing a double-double as she also collected a career high 12 rebounds and six assists.

Denver head coach Erik Johnson began his second stint at the helm of the Denver program after previously leading the Pioneers from 2008-12. During his first four seasons in the Mile High City, Johnson compiled a 72-52 record, guiding Denver to four consecutive seasons at .500 or better. He returned to Denver following four seasons as an assistant coach at Fairfield, where he helped the Stags post a 102-27 record, capture three MAAC championships and make three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Denver comes off a 2025-26 campaign, which saw the Pioneers finish 11-19 overall and 5-11 in Summit League play. Senior guard Laia Monclova headlines Denver's returning group after averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while leading the team with 63 steals. The Pioneers also welcome a new coaching staff and several newcomers as they begin the transition to the West Coast Conference.