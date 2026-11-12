Volleyball Concludes Regular Season Against Pair of Nationally Ranked Opponents

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team closes out the 2026 regular season with a pair of matchups against nationally ranked opponents in the Lone Star State. The Tigers open the weekend with a 6:30 p.m. CT contest against No. 21 Texas A&M on Friday, Nov. 13, at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, before taking on No. 16 Texas at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.

Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+. Chelsea Reber and Ava Underwood will call Friday's match in College Station, while David Saltzman and Emma Halter will provide commentary for Sunday's contest in Austin.

LSU (11-11, 6-7 SEC) trails both Texas A&M (14-11, 7-6 SEC) and Texas (13-8, 9-4 SEC) in the all-time series, 20-33 and 4-25, respectively.

The Tigers have won three of their last four matches, including each of their last two road contests. LSU has been strong defensively throughout the season, holding opponents to a .214 hitting percentage while averaging 14.24 digs per set, which ranks third in the SEC, and 2.30 blocks per set, good for ninth in the conference. Offensively, the Tigers average 13.08 kills and 12.04 assists per set, both ranking eighth in the SEC.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the nation with 5.21 kills per set and paces the SEC with 5.78 points per set. She has recorded 13 double-doubles this season, including one in each of LSU's last three matches. Robinson has also contributed 61 blocks, including a team-high 18 solo blocks, and 10 service aces.

Setter Martina Villani directs the Tigers' offense, averaging 10.07 assists per set this season and 11.04 assists over her last six starts. She has recorded at least 40 assists in four consecutive matches, and has a pair of 50-assist performances this season. Villani has also posted one double-double and added 15 blocks, six kills and three service aces.

Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie ranks sixth in the SEC with 1.22 blocks per set, while fellow middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the Tigers with 73 total blocks. Jones has also contributed 136 kills this season. Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the LSU defense, ranking fifth in the SEC with 4.09 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in five matches this season and leads the Tigers with 16 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.