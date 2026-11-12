All Sports Schedule
Sport
Volleyball Concludes Regular Season Against Pair of Nationally Ranked OpponentsVolleyball Concludes Regular Season Against Pair of Nationally Ranked Opponents

Volleyball Concludes Regular Season Against Pair of Nationally Ranked Opponents

LSU travels to Texas to face No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 16 Texas on SEC Network+.

Schedule Opens in a new window Match Notes Opens in a new window Live Stats at Texas A&M Opens in a new window Watch at Texas A&M Opens in a new window Live Stats at Texas Opens in a new window Watch at Texas Opens in a new window

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team closes out the 2026 regular season with a pair of matchups against nationally ranked opponents in the Lone Star State. The Tigers open the weekend with a 6:30 p.m. CT contest against No. 21 Texas A&M on Friday, Nov. 13, at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, before taking on No. 16 Texas at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas.

Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+. Chelsea Reber and Ava Underwood will call Friday's match in College Station, while David Saltzman and Emma Halter will provide commentary for Sunday's contest in Austin.

LSU (11-11, 6-7 SEC) trails both Texas A&M (14-11, 7-6 SEC) and Texas (13-8, 9-4 SEC) in the all-time series, 20-33 and 4-25, respectively.

The Tigers have won three of their last four matches, including each of their last two road contests. LSU has been strong defensively throughout the season, holding opponents to a .214 hitting percentage while averaging 14.24 digs per set, which ranks third in the SEC, and 2.30 blocks per set, good for ninth in the conference. Offensively, the Tigers average 13.08 kills and 12.04 assists per set, both ranking eighth in the SEC.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the nation with 5.21 kills per set and paces the SEC with 5.78 points per set. She has recorded 13 double-doubles this season, including one in each of LSU's last three matches. Robinson has also contributed 61 blocks, including a team-high 18 solo blocks, and 10 service aces.

Setter Martina Villani directs the Tigers' offense, averaging 10.07 assists per set this season and 11.04 assists over her last six starts. She has recorded at least 40 assists in four consecutive matches, and has a pair of 50-assist performances this season. Villani has also posted one double-double and added 15 blocks, six kills and three service aces.

Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie ranks sixth in the SEC with 1.22 blocks per set, while fellow middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the Tigers with 73 total blocks. Jones has also contributed 136 kills this season. Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the LSU defense, ranking fifth in the SEC with 4.09 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in five matches this season and leads the Tigers with 16 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Texas A&M

Texas A&M enters the weekend on a three-match losing streak but returns home to Reed Arena, where the Aggies own a 10-2 record this season.

The reigning national champions lead the SEC with 1,250 kills (13.74 per set), 1,137 assists (12.49 per set) and 233.0 blocks (2.56 per set). The Aggies are hitting .230 as a team while holding opponents to a .201 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Kyndal Stowers leads Texas A&M with 4.34 kills and 4.99 points per set, ranking sixth and fourth in the SEC, respectively. She also leads the Aggies with 25 service aces and has contributed 41 blocks this season. Setter Kirra Musgrove ranks ninth in the conference with 8.82 assists per set and has added 20 aces, 45 kills and 51 blocks.

Middle blocker Eliza Sharp anchors the Aggies at the net, leading the SEC with 1.34 blocks per set behind 91 total blocks. She has also contributed 141 kills. Libero Gabi Rodriguez ranks 10th in the conference with 3.53 digs per set and has recorded 18 service aces.

LSU is 8-12 against Texas A&M in College Station and has dropped three of the last five meetings in the series. The Tigers' most recent win at Reed Arena came in 2022, when LSU earned a 3-1 victory.

Scouting Texas

Texas owns a 7-1 record at home this season and enters the weekend following a five-set loss to Vanderbilt. The Longhorns will host Ole Miss on Friday before welcoming LSU to Gregory Gymnasium on Sunday.

Texas is hitting .254 as a team, averaging 13.91 kills and 13.06 assists per set. Defensively, the Longhorns are holding opponents to a .219 hitting percentage while averaging 2.08 blocks and 13.08 digs per set.

Outside hitter Torrey Stafford leads the Longhorns with 4.43 kills per set and has added 25 blocks and 14 service aces. Middle blocker Nya Bunton leads the SEC with a .431 hitting percentage, recording 125 kills, and ranks 10th in the conference with 1.13 blocks per set (71 total).

Setter Rella Binney averages 8.73 assists per set, while middle blocker Cari Spears leads the team with 17 service aces. Libero Ramsey Gary rounds out the Longhorns' statistical leaders, averaging 3.92 digs per set.

LSU is 2-14 against Texas in Austin. The Tigers look to snap a 15-match losing streak in the series and earn their first win at Gregory Gymnasium since rallying for a 3-2 victory in 1991.