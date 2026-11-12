Tiger Basketball Ranked No. 1 In National Recruiting Rankings After Signing Day

BATON ROUGE – Three different recruiting rankings put the LSU Tigers men’s basketball team at No. 1 as of Thursday AM after signing three five-star players for the 2027-28 season.

247sports, Rivals and ESPN.com all have the Tigers at this moment as the No. 1 team in the recruiting rankings.

The Tigers signed Houston point guard Reece Alston; Greensboro, North Carolina guard King Gibson; and, 6-10 center Xavier Young of Lewisville, Texas.

Alston plays for Second Baptist and he has been part of back-to-back Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 5A titles, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game. He won the 2026 Guy V. Lewis award for the top basketball player in the Houston area.

Gibson averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 assists a game for Spire Academy in Ohio, making 45 percent of his three-point field goal attempts. He previously played at Montverde Academy in Florida. He was coached at Montverde and now at Spire by legendary prep coach Kevin Boyle.

Young plays for Texas Impact and Coach T. J. Thomas on the UAA circuit where he averaged 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds, making 61 percent of his field goal attempts. Young helped lead the U.S. to the Gold Medal in the FIBA U17 men’s world cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 2026-27 edition of the Tigers travels to Spokane, Washington on Saturday to take on Gonzaga (2:30 p.m. CT, USA Network, LSU Sports Radio Network).