Softball Twins Mackenzie and Madison Pickens Connect at LSU

Sibling connection comes naturally. It grows over years of growing up together, shaped by life’s milestones and accomplishments. For twin sisters Madison and Mackenzie Pickens, that connection has extended beyond home and onto the softball field, where they've always had what every teammate hopes to find: someone who knows them better than anyone else.

“Before even looking up, I can just tell she’s hitting,” Madison claimed when speaking about practice this fall. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Whether it's recognizing when the other is stepping into the batting cage or sensing when something isn't quite right, the products of Flowery Branch, Ga., have a way of knowing what the other is thinking or feeling.

With parents who were both big into baseball and softball, this bond began from the time they could walk. Attending their older sister’s games started the tradition of always being together at the field with a bat in their hands.

“We’ve imagined doing everything together really since we were born,” Mackenzie said.

But despite spending nearly every stage of their lives together, the sisters’ starts to their collegiate careers took them in different directions. The sisters explained that they always enjoyed being together, but part of them wanted to have their own game and grow individually.

This decision led Madison to the ACC, where she started all 109 games throughout her two years at Louisville. While leading the team in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage, her 74 RBI led the conference and set a single-season program record.

Further south, Mackenzie spent her first two years at Ole Miss, starting in 124 of the 125 games she played. In her sophomore campaign, she had a .271 batting average while recording a team-high 52 runs scored.

The time apart allowed each sister to experience college softball independently, developing their game and growing outside the identity they had shared for so long. And although they were competing in different conferences and wearing different uniforms, their connection never disappeared.

While their experiences differed, both established themselves as consistent contributors in their respective lineups, gaining valuable experience against some of the top competition in the country.

Eventually, the opportunity to reunite became too good to pass up.

“Growing up, my dream was always playing in the SEC alongside the best, and watching my sister play there for two years is what did it for me,” said Madison.

When the two entered the next chapter of their collegiate careers, LSU provided the opportunity to let them “experience the joys and the ups and downs together again, without having to do it through the phone,” Mackenzie emphasized.

She continued, “When playing here last year, what stuck out to me was the fan base and community. It’s LSU or die.”

Having already experienced the environment as an opponent, Mackenzie had an appreciation for what playing in Baton Rouge could offer. For Madison, the move represented an opportunity to compete in the conference she had long aspired to join.

The move to Baton Rouge has already provided each sister the opportunity to develop their game since they arrived. The two recognize that the atmosphere of the SEC is amplified at LSU, and they’ve embraced being alongside each other again.

Being part of a new program always introduces different challenges to navigate: a new campus off the field, a new system to learn in the film room, and new team chemistry on the field. However, what a luxury it is to have your biggest fan, favorite teammate, and best coach back by your side.

“She knows all of my swings and habits,” said Mackenzie. “She knows and sees things that no one else would understand, so having those eyes that know me so well to give me advice and give me tips is the best.”

That familiarity translates into accountability as much as support.

“She’s always there to hold me accountable,” Madison responded. “If I’m not feeling it and I need more work, she’s taking me to the cages at 9:00 p.m.; she doesn’t even care.”

Some teammates spend years building the kind of connection Madison and Mackenzie have shared since childhood. For them, it's simply another part of growing up together, and now, another part of the journey they get to experience side by side.

As they look to make their mark in the purple and gold, they bring different journeys packed with accomplishments. Arriving in Baton Rouge doesn’t mean they are one narrative – their individual stories continue. But now, instead of watching each other’s accomplishments from afar, they get to write them alongside one another, as siblings should.