Cross Country in College Station for NCAA South Central Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the second meet of the 2026 postseason as they take on the NCAA South Central Regional at the Watts Cross Country Course in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday.

The women’s 6k race will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT, while the men’s 10k race is set to go at 10:00 a.m.

Last year’s meet was historical for the LSU women with a runner-up finish marking the first time in 46 years of LSU women’s cross country that the team had auto-qualified for the NCAA Championships. LSU totaled 86 points to finish second behind a Texas A&M team that totaled 71 through the 6k race.

Yuya Sawada led LSU to the finish line with a fifth-overall finish and a time of 19:56.7. The second Tiger through the line was Abigael Chemnagei, clocking in at 20:22.8 to finish 11th overall. Edna Chepkemoi finished 15th overall with a time of 20:29.4 to fill the third spot for the Tigers.

Chemnagei, Chepkemoi and Micaela Villarreal will all have realistic shots at earning regional honors and a bid to the NCAA Championship meet as individuals if the team does not finish top two on Friday.

The men’s side was a fight for individual finishes as they only brought four Tigers to the regional meet. Emedy Kiplimo led the way and finished 20th overall with a 10k personal-best time of 30:28.4. Kiplimo earned All-Region honors for his top-25 finish.

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