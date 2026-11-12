Beach Adds Five During 2026 Signing Period

BATON ROUGE, La.– LSU Beach Volleyball head coach, LSU Beach Volleyball head coach, Russell Brock , has announced the addition of five players, four defenders and one blocker, to strengthen next year’s roster.

Ryan Anderson, Mia Hite, Megan McLarty, Christy Boulware and Anna Koehl will be joining a top-notch program that has gone to the NCAA Championships in eight of the last nine seasons. These five additions will allow the Tigers to continue to be one of the top programs in the country as the sport of beach volleyball grows.

Anderson is a standout athlete from Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas. Offensively, she helped lead her volleyball team to become 2026 District Champions. Throughout her high school career, she has found much success on the court, recording almost one thousand kills throughout her career. Anderson is very excited for the LSU culture and resources.

Brock stated, “Ryan is an incredibly athletic defender who brings a physical edge to this class. It has been fun to see her grow over the past couple of years, and her ceiling just keeps getting higher as she develops her game. She plays above the net and has a strong power game. That power, coupled with solid shot making, makes her a formidable offensive player in both side-out and transition. She is quick and long and covers lots of ground with intensity.”

Hite is a dedicated student-athlete from Hillgrove High School in Marietta, Ga. She has showcased strong leadership and athletic ability, placing third at the 2025 P1440 National Tournament. Hite has also found lots of success of the sand, receiving Principle’s List honors in all four years of her high school career. Hite is ready to compete for the people and culture of LSU.

“Mia is a quick athletic defender who is well rounded offensively and defensively. She brings great success at the juniors’ level and has proven to be an incredibly hard worker. Her addition will not only boost our defensive roster, but also will be a great addition in the classroom and the locker room. Mia is a solid student and a great team player. She has been successful in overcoming challenges that have shaped her into a strong committed student athlete. I'm looking forward to seeing how she impacts our program and how we can help her continue to develop,” said Brock.

McLarty signs with LSU as a very talented athlete from Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. During her high school career, she became the P1440 18u National Champion. McLarty’s parents and sister both have played sports professionally and greatly contribute to her competitive drive. She's excited to play for the purple and gold next year.

Brock states, “Megan is our lone blocker in this class. We set our standards high in our efforts to add an elite blocker to this class. She checks all the boxes with great size, solid blocking skill, great offense, a solid passer and setter and moves well. There is no doubt that being in our environment will help her grow and develop, but she is coming in with a fantastic foundation to work with. Megan has shown an eagerness to learn and grow which will benefit her and our program greatly as she continues to add to her game and her physicality.”

Boulware is the next signee for the Sandy Tigs. Boulware is an outstanding student-athlete from Community Leadership Academy in Tallahassee, Fla. She comes from a family of athletes, with her father, Peter Boulware, playing professional football, and her mother, Kensy Boulware, playing college volleyball. Boulware has been a key player on her high school volleyball team, creating major success for them offensively and defensively.

Boulware is also an honor-roll student at Community Leadership Academy. She can not wait to get to LSU and play for Brock and Katie Dickens, as well as her amazing teammates.

“Christy is a fantastically talented defender. Not only has she had great success in her junior beach career and has impressive offensive and defensive skills already, but she also has tremendous upside and growth potential as well. Christy may hold the record for the most LSU Beach Volleyball Camps attended in our history and has continued to show her excitement for LSU and for growing in our system during those visits. We have not only seen her grow physically over the past years, but also mentally, technically, personally, and emotionally. While much has changed, she has proven over time how much she loves and is committed to our program and this university,” said Brock.

Koehl, the last signee of our 2027 class, is an excellent athlete and student from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge, La. Koehl was named a NTDP Athlete and achieved third place at the West Coast Championships in 2026 and 2025.Academically, Koehl is a part of Beta Club and honor-roll at St. Joseph’s Academy. To her, LSU feels like a family full of determined athletes striving to get better. She also is excited for both the academic and athletic opportunities the LSU has to offer.

Brock states, “We are so excited to officially add Anna to our beach family. She is from Baton Rouge and has grown up with a great understanding of what the best version of our program can be. She has been training and competing at an elite level for a long time and her experience and understanding of how to train and play this sport at a really high level will be a wonderful addition. She has the mentality of a veteran defender and will challenge everyone in a great way with her discipline, decision making and shot quality. Can't wait to see how being in our environment on a daily basis will allow her to continue to grow and thrive.”

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