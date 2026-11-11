Track & Field Signs Kenyan Distance Runner Caren Jepchirchir Barrock

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed distance runner Caren Jepchirchir Barrock, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Barrock will join fellow Kenyan’s Edna Chepkemoi and Abigael Chemnagei in the women’s distance room.

The star runner reigns from Eldoret, Kenya, and attended Biwott Ng'elel Tarit Senior School.

She holds a 3k personal-best time of 9:35 at altitude.

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