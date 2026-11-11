Track & Field Signs Former African U20 Champion Kago Seshoka

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed sprinter Kago Seshoka, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Seshoka will arrive to LSU in January after spending one season at Odessa College at the juco level.

In 2026, Seshoka was a NJCAA Champion indoors as he helped the DMR to a time of 9:48.40. He will leave Odessa as a three time All-American, two of which First Team honors. At the outdoor NJCAA title meet he helped the 4x400-meter relay to fourth and finished 17th in the 400 meter.

The 2023 season saw Seshoka help Botswana’s 4x400 to a win at the African U20 Championships. He was a third-place finisher at the same meet in the 400m with a time of 46.23 seconds. He also medaled in the 200 meter (21.23) and the 400m (46.83) at the 2023 Botswana U20 Championships.

Seshoka will join the Tigers with personal-best times of 45.65 seconds in the 400m and 21.23 seconds in the 200m.

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