Tigers Play Host to Southeastern Louisiana Friday in Fall Baseball Exhibition

BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus Southeastern Louisiana at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers are also scheduled to an hold intra-squad scrimmage at 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Friday’s exhibition game and Sunday’s scrimmage are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free of charge.

Gates for Friday’s exhibition game will open at 4 p.m. CT, and gates for Sunday’s scrimmage will open at 12:15 p.m. CT.

Concessions will be available for sale during Friday’s exhibition game.

LSU opens the 2027 season on Friday, February 19, when the Tigers play host to Long Island in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.