Softball Signs Top-Ranked 2027 Signing Class

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball head coach Beth Torina announced the addition of six student-athletes to the Tigers’ 2027 signing class on Wednesday. The class ranks No. 1 nationally by Softball America/Rivals, marking the highest ranking in program history and LSU’s second consecutive top-three signing class.

Pitcher Maci Bryant (Mont Belvieu, Texas), catcher Jewel Cooper (Oakley, Calif.), utility player Lillie Gaudio (Mansfield, Texas), utility pitcher Sydney Gonglick (Scenery Hill, Pa.), infielder Bryli Seifert (Platte City, Mo.), and infielder Jillian Wimmer (Coatesville, Pa.) have signed to join the LSU softball 2028 roster.

The No. 1 signing class in the country is sending their love down to Baton Rouge 👑 🔗 https://t.co/eqqmgdOXkS https://t.co/IYMFrY53ox — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

Bryant is a four-star pitcher, ranking No. 22 nationally, No. 5 in the state of Texas, and No. 9 at her position, according to Softball America/Rivals. Bryant plays at Barbers Hill High School, where she helped her team win the 2026 5A Texas State Championship, was the state championship game’s MVP, and was the 2026 Texas Girls Coaches Association Player of the Year and Texas High School Softball Player of the Year. Bryant played club ball for Impact Gold Jackson, is a three-time gold medalist with the USA Softball Junior Women’s National 15U Team, and was a member of the USA Women’s National Team 18U team.

Another Texas Tiger on her way 🤠 US U-18 National Team Member @MacieBryant12 is OFFICIALLY wearing the Purple and Gold! 💜 https://t.co/WJZkGYeI33 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

Cooper is a four-star catcher who ranks No. 7 at her position, No. 12 in the state of California, and No. 32 nationally according to Softball America/Rivals. Cooper plays club ball for the Lady Magic Munoz and at Liberty High School. She is a two-time Blossom Valley Athletic League MVP (2024, 2026) and helped her school win the 2025 North Coast Section Softball Championship. In club play, Cooper’s team won the 2025 Colorado Sprinkler Power Pool 16U Championship and was tabbed the Colorado Sprinkler Home Run Derby Champion that same year.

Our newest Jewel of a catcher comes from Cali 💎 @jewelcooper2027 is Callin' Baton Rouge! 💜 https://t.co/sK8mqgZaqm — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

Gaudio, a four-star utility player, ranks No. 6 at her position, No. 8 in the state of Texas, and No. 29 in the nation according to Softball America/Rivals. Gaudio plays at Mansfield Legacy High School, where she is a Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection, and has played club ball most recently for Texas Bombers Gold. Gaudio is a 2024 Alliance National Champion.

Another Lone Star State Tiger headed to the Bayou 🐯 @GaudioHope is the newest addition to our fam! https://t.co/DwUadpknu1 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

Gonglik is one of two five-star athletes in this year’s signing class. Gonglik, a utility pitcher, ranks No. 8 in the nation, No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania, and No. 5 at her position, according to Softball America/Rivals. Gonglik, who plays for Bentworth High School, is the 2026 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, the 2026 Pennsylvania Two-Way Player of the Year, and is a three-time All-State selection. She helped her school win the 2026 Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League 2A Regional Championship title – the first regional title in school history and was named the Tri-County Athletic Director’s Association 2A Player of the Year. Gonglik has played club since 2021, mostly with Ohio Outlaws National, and won the 2026 Premier Girls Fastpitch California National Championship.

A five-star and the reigning Pennsylvania Player of the Year is officially a TIGER 👑 Welcome home, @SydneyGonglik1! 💜 https://t.co/xvWlDUTCF4 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

Seifert, a five-star infielder, ranks No. 18 in the nation and No. 1 in the state of Missouri and at her position according to Softball America/Rivals. Seifert plays for Platte County High School and has played club ball with Top Gun National Turner since 2021. She is a three-time All-State selection and 2026 District Champion, and a two-time Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American and 2025 Triple Crown National Champion.

Another five ⭐️ and the No. 1 middle infielder is Baton Rouge bound! 🤩 Bryli has officially capped off our NSD 2026 class 👑 https://t.co/igeR2IWURp — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

Wimmer is a four-star infielder who ranks No. 2 in the state of Pennsylvania, No. 12 at her position, and No. 39 nationally according to Softball America/Rivals. At Coatesville Area High School, she is a three-time All-State selection and was the 2025 Softball Player of the Year. She has played club ball with Tennessee Mojo Ramsey, where she helped her team win the 2024 Premier Girls Fastpitch Show Me The Money Championship and the 2024 Triple Crown Fourth of July National Power Pool Championship.

One of the top players from the Keystone State is officially a Tiger 🐯 Jillian Wimmer is Callin' Baton Rouge! 🗣️ https://t.co/85WZ0RlKP7 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) November 11, 2026

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