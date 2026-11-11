LSU Women's Golf Announces Signing Of Olivia Costello Of Ireland

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf head coach Garrett Runion announced the signing Wednesday of Irish golfer Olivia Costello to join the Tiger squad for the 2027-28 season.

Costello, of Roscommon, Ireland will bring loads of international golf success to LSU and is widely regarded in her home country as one of Ireland’s brightest young talents. One publication said she is a “players with the game, mindset, and pedigree to go all the way.”

“I am very excited to announce the signing of Olivia Costello from Ireland,” said Coach Runion. “She is a great player that we have gotten to know and watch for a long time now. She has a lot of international experience, extremely motivated and absolutely loves golf. I expect Olivia to come in next fall, compete for a playing spot and make an immediate impact for us.”

Most recently, Costello posted a win in the 2026 Irish Girls Open, her second win in the event with her first coming in 2023. She also has runner-up finishes in the Leinster Girls Amateur and the East of Ireland Women’s Am. She took third place in the 2026 Irish Women’s Open.

Costello was part of the first Great Britain and Ireland team to win the Junior Vagliano Cup in 2024 and has represented Ireland at the European Girls Championship in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. She represented her country at the Europeans Ladies Championship in 2026. She also has a Scottish Girls Open championship to her credit and in 2025 advanced to the final of the Spanish Ladies Internationals.

She attends the Mercy College in Roscommon. Costello was involved in track, running the 800 and 1500 meters as he specialty before fully taking interest in golf before entering her secondary school.