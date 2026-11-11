LSU Tennis Remembers Ronnie Fenasci

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ronald “Ronnie” Fenasci, an SEC Champion and three-time letter winner (1953-55-57) for the LSU Men’s Tennis program, passed away last week at age 92.

Fenasci shared 31 years of marriage with his wife, Betty Armstrong Fenasci, who passed away on July 7, 2023, at the age of 79. The two built a life together in Baton Rouge centered around family, community, and a shared love of travel. Together, they raised a blended family of four children: Sean Michael Kirby, Rachel Ann Kirby, Jeanne Fenasci Bridgers, and Yvonne Fenasci Bienvenu.

“Ronnie made a lasting impact on the LSU Tennis and Baton Rouge communities through his involvement in the sport, both during his collegiate playing days and throughout the years that followed,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “His connection to LSU and the game of tennis will be remembered, and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves within the Louisiana tennis community. On behalf of LSU Tennis, we extend our condolences and keep the entire Fenasci family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Fenasci, a Louisiana native, was born in May of 1934. He arrived at LSU ahead of the 1953 spring season, joining legendary head coach W.T. “Dub” Robinson’s squad. Over his five years with the program, he helped the Tigers earn 35 team-season victories along with three runner-up finishes in the SEC.

Beginning in the 1953 season, conference champions were determined by a flighted tournament, where points were accumulated across individual singles and doubles positions across the season. In 1954, Fenasci secured individual SEC Champion at the No. 4 singles spot. He was one of only 18 Tigers to earn the honor until the criteria changed in 1990.

Fenasci didn’t stop after his career at LSU – he worked as a tournament organizer and director for USTA Southern tournaments as early as 1964. On the court, Fenasci reached No. 2 in Louisiana men’s 35 singles in 1969. His name continued to appear in Louisiana senior doubles rankings, and in 2013, he was a member of the Southern Cup team. He also played alongside several other Louisiana tennis figures, including Drew Meyers, former LSU Tiger and current president and CEO of USTA Southern.

Furthermore, Fenasci was the first tennis pro at Bocage Racquet Club in Baton Rouge, serving the club from 1965-1981. As the founding pro, he participated as both a player and the main contact for hosted tournaments. Throughout Bocage, he spread his love for tennis, welcoming everyone with his infectious smile.

Fenasci’s daughter, Yvonne Bienvenu, carried on the LSU Tennis tradition as a player in the women’s program as a one-time letter winner (1987). Like her father, Bienvenu’s involvement in the sport remains after her playing days. She now serves as the Marketing Director of the Louisiana Tennis Association. Before that, she developed and helped grow a tennis program in Baton Rouge, teaching tennis and training staff for camps, as well as volunteering at Bocage Racquet Club’s summer programs.