LSU Men's Golf Announces Signing of South African Dewan de Bruin

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s golf program is signing Dewan de Bruin, Head Coach Jake Amos announced on Wednesday.

The only signee of the 2026 National Signing Day class, de Bruin will bring a good experience as a freshman for the 2027-28 season.

“I believe I could not ask for a better group of people to surround myself with than the coaches and team at LSU,” said de Bruin. “Combined with LSU’s incredible culture, fans, and rich athletic history.”

Dewan was born in Bloemfontein and raised in Fancourt, South Africa. He attended Glenwood House High School competing in golf, cricket and field hockey.

The South African is currently ranked 712th in the world and as high as 446th, according to WAGR.com.

He has a 2025 All Africa Junior Team Championship individual and team wins to highlight his experience. He also helped the 2026 team to a win at the All African Junior Team tournament. He won titles at the 2026 African Amateur Qualifier and the 2024 Cape Town Junior Championship.

Dewan has been part of the South African National golf squad since 2024 and was named Golfer of the Year three times at Glenwood House HS.

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