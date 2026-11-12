LSU Gymnastics Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class for 2027

BATON ROUGE, La. – The future of LSU Gymnastics is brighter than ever as head coach Jay Clark and the Tigers officially announced the signing of the nation's No. 1 recruiting class on Wednesday. LSU welcomed the top gymnasts from the Class of 2027 to Baton Rouge as part of this year’s National Signing Day.

Headlined by Olympic Team USA Gold Medalist Hezly Rivera and World Championships Silver Medalist Reese Esponda, the Tigers' top-ranked class features an impressive collection of elite gymnasts, national champions, international medalists and national team members who will continue to build upon the championship standard established at LSU.



“This class, though they will arrive at different times, represents the most comprehensive and historically strong class I have ever been a part of in my career. Each member possesses both the talent and the character to help push our program to all time heights during their tenure here, and I could not be more excited about the potential this group has,” said Clark.

The 10-member signing class includes Sage Bradford, Zoe Cadrin, Tatum Drusch, Reese Esponda, Josie Lynch, Jada Oliver, Lia Redick, Hezly Rivera, Myla Ruck and Kiari Sparks.

With experience spanning the Olympic Games, World Championships, international competitions and national stages, LSU's newest Tigers bring an exceptional level of talent and competitive experience to Baton Rouge.

This year’s No. 1 signing class further solidifies LSU's position among the nation's elite, combining a group of 10 gymnasts who have dominated competition across the country.

Five members of the signing class — Rivera, Esponda, Drusch, Cadrin and Redick — will defer enrollment until the fall of 2028 following the Olympic Games, allowing them to continue pursuing their Olympic aspirations before beginning their collegiate careers in Baton Rouge.

Bradford, Lynch, Oliver, Ruck and Sparks are expected to join the Tigers in the Fall 2027.

“Congratulations to each of them! They have a chance to do something truly historic,” added Clark. “Thank you to each member of this class and to their families for putting their trust in us and in our program. The brightest of futures is ahead. Geaux Tigers!”

Meet the Class of 2027

Hezly Rivera | Oradell, N.J. | WOGA Gymnastics

One of the most decorated gymnasts in the signing class, Rivera arrives at LSU with Olympic gold and multiple national championships to her name. A member of the gold medal-winning United States women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Rivera has continued to establish herself among the nation's best elite gymnasts.

Rivera captured back-to-back U.S. all-around national championships in 2025 and 2026, adding the 2026 national beam title to her collection. She also claimed national titles on bars, beam and floor in 2025 and most recently represented Team USA at the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The New Jersey native trains at WOGA Gymnastics and attends Texas Connections.

"I chose LSU because of the amazing people and how home oriented it is," Rivera said. She will join the Tigers in Fall 2028 following the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Reese Esponda | Helena, Mont. | World Champions Centre

A four-time U.S. National Team member and two-time World Championships silver medalist, Esponda brings an impressive résumé to Baton Rouge.

Esponda helped Team USA secure team silver at the 2026 World Championships while also claiming an individual silver medal on floor. She captured the 2026 U.S. Classic all-around title and the 2026 U.S. national floor championship.

The Montana native trains at World Champions Centre and attends Bridgeway Academy.

"Purple and Gold are definitely my colors, but the people are why I chose LSU," Esponda said. "The coaches make me feel at home and there is just something special about the team and the girls committing with me. I can't wait to get to Baton Rouge and chase national championships together. Geaux Tigers!"

Esponda will defer enrollment until Fall 2028 following the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Tatum Drusch | White Bear Lake, Minn. | Flips Gymnastics

A two-time U.S. National Team member, Drusch joins LSU with extensive experience on both the national and international stages.

Drusch recently captured gold at the 2026 Arturo Gander Memorial and earned a silver medal at the 2026 Szombathely World Cup. She also claimed the 2026 American Classic championship and earned gold on beam at the 2025 Winter Cup.

The Minnesota native trains at Flips Gymnastics and attends White Bear Lake Area High School.

"I chose LSU because I want to be a part of the legacy of LSU Athletics," Drusch said. "I felt a connection with the amazing coaches who make me feel valued as a person and gymnast. The energy in Baton Rouge is unmatchable and I can't wait to wear Purple and Gold!"

Drusch will join the Tigers in Fall 2028 following the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Lia Redick | Burlington, Canada | Oakville Gymnastics Club

An accomplished Canadian elite gymnast, Redick brings international experience to LSU's top-ranked class.

Redick is a Commonwealth Games silver medalist, DTB Pokal Cup all-around champion and Elite Canada all-around champion. She has also represented Canada as a member of its World Championships team.

Redick trains at Oakville Gymnastics Club and attends Mississauga Secondary School.

"I chose LSU because the support from the staff is like no other and the relationship between all the girls is so special," Redick said. "It felt like home from the minute I stepped on campus and I'm so excited to officially be a Tiger. See you soon Tiger Nation!"

Redick will also defer enrollment until the Fall 2028 following the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Josie Lynch | Bellevue, Wash. | Gymnastics East

One of the most accomplished Level 10 gymnasts in the country, Lynch joins the Tigers as a nine-time national champion with an impressive record of success across all four events.

Lynch has captured three national all-around championships, three national beam titles, two national vault championships and one national floor title throughout her career.

She added to her collection in 2026 by winning both the all-around and beam titles at the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup.

The Washington native trains at Gymnastics East and attends Bellevue High School.

"I chose LSU for so many reasons! The people truly do make the place," Lynch said. "The coaches are the best in the country and I see myself growing so much as a gymnast but also as a person. The team atmosphere is amazing and it feels like a family and the culture is like no other. The second I stepped on campus I fell in love with it all and it felt like home. I can’t wait for the opportunity to compete with such amazing girls and for such an incredible school! Geaux Tigers!”

Kiari Sparks | Meridian, Idaho | Mountain West Gymnastics

A five-time national champion, Sparks brings an impressive collection of titles to Baton Rouge.

Sparks captured the 2025 national all-around championship and has earned back-to-back national beam titles in 2025 and 2026. She added national championships on floor and vault in 2026, showcasing her versatility across all four events.

She is also a Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier.

The Idaho native trains at Mountain West Gymnastics and attends Mountain View High School.

"Choosing LSU was an easy decision for me because it felt like home from the moment I stepped on campus for the first time!" Sparks said. "The incredible coaches, amazing teammates, and unmatched culture is what made me certain that there was no other place for me than Baton Rouge! I can't wait to get there and be a part of the team! Geaux Tigers!"

Myla Ruck | Hartland, Wis. | Midwest Twisters

A national vault champion, Ruck brings power on multiple events to LSU's incoming class.

Ruck has recorded a perfect 10.0 on vault during her career and is a four-time national qualifier. She has also claimed four Region 4 all-around championships, establishing herself as one of the region's most consistent competitors.

The Wisconsin native trains at Midwest Twisters and attends Arrowhead High School.

"I chose LSU because ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to be a Tiger," Ruck said. "The culture, team, and community inside and outside the gym are truly one of a kind. The endless support and opportunities here make it feel like home. I can't wait to step into the PMAC, representing the Purple and Gold! Geaux Tigs!"

Zoe Cadrin | Blainville, Quebec, Canada | Wimgym

A four-time Canadian National Team member, Cadrin adds another accomplished international competitor to LSU's signing class.

Cadrin earned a silver medal at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships and is a two-time Canadian junior national bars champion.

Her experience competing at the international level adds to the depth and championship pedigree of LSU's incoming class.

"From the moment I stepped foot on campus I knew there was something special about LSU," Cadrin said. "I was looking for more than just an exceptional gymnastics program, I was looking for a place that would believe in me, challenge me and help me to grow both as an athlete and as a person."

Jada Oliver | Gainesville, Fla. | Brandy Johnson's Gymnastics

Oliver joins the Tigers as a national champion and two-time Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier.

The Florida native captured the 2025 national championship and has continued to establish herself as an accomplished competitor on the national stage.

Oliver trains at Brandy Johnson's Gymnastics and attends Florida Virtual School.

"I chose LSU because no one can compare to the culture and the people here on campus," Oliver said. "I'm so blessed to be able to have the opportunity to be a part of something so amazing and special. GEAUX TIGERS!"

Sage Bradford | Flower Mound, Texas | WOGA Gymnastics

Bradford joins the Tigers following a successful 2026 competitive season that saw her capture both state and regional championships.

The Texas native trains at WOGA Gymnastics and attends Texas Connections, adding another talented competitor from one of the nation's premier gymnastics training programs to LSU's signing class.

"I chose LSU because of the coaches, the staff and the team atmosphere," Bradford said. "From the second I stepped on campus it felt like home!"