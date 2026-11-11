LSU golfer Raegan Denton Gets Started Thursday In The Spirit Competition

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Raegan Denton will represent her home country of Australia when The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship begins on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

A total of 80 of the world’s top amateur golfers representing 20 countries and six continents will take place in this Olympic-style golf event over 54 holes.

Denton, who is in the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, won the Australian master of the Amateurs championship and was the Northwest Women’s Amateur champ. Denton played in all four fall events for the Tigers, averaging 72.67 with one top five finish.

Denton finished T5 in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, posting rounds of 69-67-69 to shoot 11-under 205 for the three-day event.

Denton will be joined by another Australian freshman, Amelia Harris, who plays for South Carolina on the Australian women’s team.

There is men’s and women’s competition as well as a combined international team competition that combines scores from both the men and the women.