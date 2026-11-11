LSU Basketball Completes Signing Day With Third Five-Star In Center Xavier Young



BATON ROUGE -- LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade has added a five-star big man to his roster for the 2027-28 season with the addition of Xavier Young of Lewisville, Texas.

The 6-10 Young plays for Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, Texas. He also plays for Texas Impact and Coach TJ Thomas on the UAA circuit where he averaged 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds, making 61 percent of his field goal attempts.

“Xavier Young is going to be a great addition to our basketball program at LSU,” said Coach Wade. “He has played for the United States in international competition. Xavier has a strong low post presence, outstanding hands, agility and he is able to finish plays with force.”

His parents are Trent and Yameca Young.

Young helped lead the United States to the gold medal in the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey. In seven games, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists a contest.

In October of this year, he participated in the USA Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

ESPN lists Young as a five star and the No. 18 ranked player in the country. Rivals lists him at No. 17 and 247sports lists him at No. 18 on their composite list.