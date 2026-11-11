Guard King Gibson Joins LSU Basketball Team For 2027-28 Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball and Head Coach Will Wade announced on Wednesday the addition of a five-star guard from Greensboro, North Carolina in King Gibson.

The 6-5 Gibson plays for Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio and last season averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 assists a game, while making 45 percent of his field goal attempts from distance.

“We are pleased that such a highly ranked player as King Gibson will be joining our LSU Basketball team for the 2027-28 season,” said Coach Wade. “He is a mature, aggressive player with solid size and length. He is a three-level scorer who can run the floor and is a consistent threat from outside the arc. Because of the great coaching he has received on the high school level, he will be ready to play for us on day one.”

Gibson previously played at Montverde Academy in Florida where he teamed up with legendary Coach Kevin Boyle and that relationship has continued at Spire Academy. Boyle is recognized as one of the premier high school basketball coaches in the country.

Gibson, whose parents are Dane and Tierra Gibson, averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Team United in the EYBL.

He holds a No. 14 ranking in the 247sports composite recruiting numbers and was also ranked No. 14 by ESPN. He ranked No. 15 in the Rivals 2027 rankings and the service ranks him as the No. 1 combo guard in the country.

He is the second signee of the day for the Tigers, joining point guard Reese Alston of Houston, Texas.